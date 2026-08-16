Kyler Murray Gets Pointed Advice After Vikings Beat Giants

Kyler Murray saw his first action with the Minnesota Vikings in the 13-10 preseason win over the New York Giants on Aug. 13 at MetLife Stadium. Murray saw limited time on the field, going 2-for-3 on his pass attempts for 10 passing yards.

After winning the Vikings’ QB competition, Murray will now need to focus on getting down the offense of head coach Kevin O’Connell. The time the former Arizona Cardinals star will see on the field will likely increase in the second preseason game.

With Murray having the keys to the Minnesota offense, ESPN NFL analyst Herm Edwards gave the signal-caller clear advice that could allow him to have success with the Vikings.

“When you think about their offense, [Jordan] Addison, [Justin] Jefferson, [T.J.] Hockenson, [Aaron] Jones, they have some outstanding skilled players,” Edwards said on the Aug. 15 edition of “SportsCenter.” “They just need a quarterback not to do too much. Just run the offense.

“Kyler Murray [has to realize], you know what? All I got to do is run the offense. I don’t have to run around. Just sit in the pocket, get the ball out of your hand. So, this is going to be kind of fun to watch this competition.”

Moreover, Edwards notes that keeping it simple and not trying to do too much can allow Murray to find success and resurrect his career.

“He’s trying to resurrect his career,“ Edwards added. “How many quarterbacks have we seen go to other places? Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and all of a sudden, they find a coach that understands who they are and the player flourishes.”

Kyler Murray on Limited Action in Vikings Preseason Win

A few weeks from now, once the regular season begins, the Vikings will start to get a sense of whether Murray can keep it simple and run the offense while taking advantage of his weapons. Nonetheless, for now, the former No. 1 pick was only happy to be out on the field in the win over New York.

“I had a blast,“ Murray told reporters postgame. “Reality really is kind of setting in. I told my family this weekend just how spending seven years at one spot, and then everything for me has been brand new.

“From getting on the bus with new faces to traveling on an airplane, a new plane, a new seat, a new operation, I’m just really embracing what’s new for me. But yeah, today was a blast, man. Today was a blast.”

Nolan Teasley Excited to Have Kyler Murray as QB1

Meanwhile, with the Vikings now having a new QB1, the team’s general manager, Nolan Teasley, spoke about the reason for the decision.

“Really excited about what Kyler can do in this system with this level of coaching. K.O., Josh McCown, Frank Smith is on staff here, Wes Phillips,“ Teasley said in an Aug. 12 video from SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“So right then and there, you’re really excited about the direction that he can go and the intricacies of the system, being a wide-zone scheme that is going to implement some keepers and use his athleticism, get him outside of the pocket.

“That puts the defense in conflict. So yeah, I’m just really excited about the direction that we’re headed… Learning Kyler as the starter, what he does well, what he’s comfortable with and being able to focus in that regard, then allow that timing element with whether it’s [Justin Jefferson] or T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison and all the skill players that he’ll be surrounded with.”