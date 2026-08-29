Ex-Vikings Adam Thielen Doesn’t Hold Back on Justin Jefferson

The Minnesota Vikings are likely hoping Kyler Murray can help Justin Jefferson return to his normal production after a challenging 2026 NFL season.

Although Jefferson still eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards, he had to work much harder than usual to get there. Jefferson played 392 passing snaps during the 2025 season and earned an 80.5 overall PFF grade.

Moreover, he finished with 84 receptions on 140 targets for 1,048 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Jefferson also averaged 12.5 yards per reception, added 435 yards after the catch, and was charged with five drops.

The Vikings star is entering his seventh season, and there’s more to Jefferson than just his production. While he will look to return to the production many expect, Adam Thielen shared the growth he’s seen in Jefferson, with whom he had two stints as teammates.

“His career has progressed a little bit,” Thielen said on an Aug. 28 appearance on “Good Morning Football.” “The maturity, leadership, it’s unbelievable. When I was with him the first time, he just shocked me with how mature he was at that point. But still, he was 23 years old, 22 years old. He was young. I think he was 21, actually.

“And now, his leadership and the way that he is mentoring guys, when I came back into the wide receiver room, just to hear him talk in the meetings and how he was talking to the young guys, the practice squad guys, and talking about why he does things and what he sees, it’s incredible.”

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Has One Major Off-the-Field Trait

Moreover, one aspect for which Jefferson received praise last season was his handling of the Vikings’ QB situation. The wideout never lost his cool or shared his frustration despite his production taking a major hit.

Thielen was with the Vikings last season for a second stint, and what stood out to him about being Jefferson’s teammate again was how he treats people.

“What an amazing guy to have in a locker room in general, but also the receiver room. I would say to [Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell] last year, I would pull him aside and say, ‘This is unbelievable.‘ Most superstars are not like Justin Jefferson.

“The way he shows up, the way he practices, the way he treats people, the way he treats people in the building, not just players and coaches, it’s really impressive. Those are the guys you root for to have success, and I’m excited to see how it goes this year for him.”

Justin Jefferson Outlook for 2026 Season

As for Jefferson’s outlook this season, NFL insider Adam Schefter shared an update in an Aug. 19 ESPN video, revealing what he’s hearing from within the Vikings now that Murray is their starting quarterback.

“Justin Jefferson has fallen out of that conversation [as the best receiver in the NFL],“ Schefter said. “By signing Kyler Murray, this is the Vikings’ attempt to get him squarely back into that conversation and make sure that he is remembered as one of the best, if not the best, wide receivers in the NFL. We didn’t get to see those plays with regularity from Justin Jefferson last year.

“With Kyler Murray, the way he throws the deep ball and his accuracy, I think there’s a feeling within the organization that this can help revive Justin Jefferson. Not that he didn’t play well last year, of course he did, but he needs a quarterback getting him the football, and I would expect that he’s going to be peppered with targets early and often.”