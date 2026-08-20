Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Gets Good News Before Ravens Game

With Kyler Murray now QB1 for the Minnesota Vikings, his goal will not just be to give the team consistent play under center, but to help get Justin Jefferson’s production to a level many expect from him.

Last season was a challenging one for Jefferson, whose production took a hit due to the issues under center. The Vikings star recorded an 80.5 PFF grade along with 84 receptions on 140 targets, 1048 receiving yards, and one touchdown.

Moreover, Jefferson registered 12.5 yards per reception, 5.2 yards after catch per reception, and five drops. As a result, Jefferson will be looking for better numbers this season with Murray as the QB1.

In an Aug. 19 video from ESPN, NFL insider Adam Schefter shared an outlook on the Vikings wideout and what those within the organization are saying now that Murray is their starting QB.

“Justin Jefferson has fallen out of that conversation [as the best receiver in the NFL],” Schefter said. “By signing Kyler Murray, this is the Vikings’ attempt to get him squarely back into that conversation and make sure that he is remembered as one of the best, if not the best, wide receivers in the NFL. We didn’t get to see those plays with regularity from Justin Jefferson last year.

“With Kyler Murray, the way he throws the deep ball and his accuracy, I think there’s a feeling within the organization that this can help revive Justin Jefferson. Not that he didn’t play well last year, of course he did, but he needs a quarterback getting him the football, and I would expect that he’s going to be peppered with targets early and often.”

Justin Jefferson on What Vikings Expect From Kyler Murray

In an Aug. 19 video from USA Today Sports, Jefferson spoke about what he’s seen from Murray as the two look to form a connection and what he expects to see from the former No. 1 overall pick.

“Everyone knows what Kyler can do,” Jefferson said. “Seeing the past games and things that he has done for his team in Arizona, to have him come to our team with the amount of talent and the amount of guys that we have in our receiver room, running back room and tight end room, it’s really great to see him around the type of guys that we have.

“Obviously, he’s athletic, able to be mobile and move around the pocket. His arm talent is great as well. He has a nice, soft ball that’s easy to catch. That’s all of the things that we expected from Kyler.”

Kyler Murray Gets Blunt Advice From Herm Edwards

With Murray having the keys to the Minnesota offense, ESPN NFL analyst Herm Edwards gave the signal-caller clear advice that could help him succeed with the Vikings.

“When you think about their offense, [Jordan] Addison, [Justin] Jefferson, [T.J.] Hockenson, [Aaron] Jones, they have some outstanding skilled players,” Edwards said on the Aug. 15 edition of “SportsCenter.” “They just need a quarterback not to do too much. Just run the offense.

“Kyler Murray [has to realize], you know what? All I got to do is run the offense. I don’t have to run around. Just sit in the pocket, get the ball out of your hand. So, this is going to be kind of fun to watch this competition.”

Minnesota’s preseason will continue on against the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 22 at U.S. Bank Stadium, so it will be interesting to see what starters see the field.