Former Vikings Legendary Wideout Makes Important Statement On Future Retirement

The Minnesota Vikings‘ wide receiver room is fairly stacked at the moment with the likes of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

But one name that few Vikings fans will forget in a hurry is Adam Thielen, who was with the organization for a full decade before being released after the 2022 season.

After making the decision to continue playing football in 2025, remaining with the Carolina Panthers, Thielen revealed on Friday that this season could well be his last as a pro.

Via Joe Person of The Athletic, Thielen said it “could be” his last year in the NFL playing football.

Adam Thielen said he talked to his family and they wanted him to play this season. He’ll go through a similar process after 2025, which is the final year of his contract. pic.twitter.com/qRMDwKmGb8 — Joe Person (@josephperson) May 2, 2025

When asked about whether this would be his final dance, Thielen replied, “It could be, yeah. I mean I told you guys that at the end of the season – like every year – you look back and you say, ‘What left do I have to give to this game?’. I’ve talked to my famiily and they wanted me to keep playing, and so it will be the same process. Not going to think about that right now, I’m being the best football player that I can possibly be, and you have to have that mindset in this league. And then once the season’s over, you know, evaluate, see where we’re at – see where the team’s at…and figure it out. But definitely winding down my career.”

Adam Thielen “Winding Down” Impressive Career

At age 34, it is hardly a shock to anyone that Thielen is far closer to the end that the start, but having put up consistently solid numbers over the past two years despite what was at times a terrible quarterback/offensive situation in Carolina; 1,629 yards over the past two seasons, it seems like the former Viking is going strong.

In fact, the 2 x Pro Bowler’s 1,600+ yards of production during the past couple of years is actually an improvement on his final two in Minnesota, where he managed 1,442 – although he did manage seven extra touchdowns during the stint in Minneapolis.

Thielen Soon To Cap Off An Improbable Tale

Despite coming in as an undrafted free agent back in 2013, not playing at all in his official rookie season, Thielen grew to become one of the league’s top receivers without possessing ultra- impressive physical traits.

The former All-Pro generated successive Pro-Bowl seasons in 2017 and 2018, producing over 1,270 yards in both before Stefon Diggs eventually took the Vikings’ WR1 role in 2019 prior to being traded to the Buffalo Bills.

And if he does retire aged 35 at the end the season, that won’t have been a half bad career.