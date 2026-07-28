Vikings Signing $71 Million Super Bowl Champion: Report

The Minnesota Vikings are still working through some fine-tuning on their roster, which has led them to Jamal Adams.

Despite Adams making his hay as a safety, he extended his career with a position switch in recent years, that could mean the door is still open for Vikings fan favorite Harrison Smith to return for another campaign.

In the meantime, the Vikings are adding plenty of experience.

Vikings Signing Jamal Adams in Free Agency

“Breaking: 3x All-Pro S Jamal Adams is signing with the #Vikings, multiple sources tell me,” The Schultz Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on X on July 27. “Adams, who switched to LB for the Raiders last season, recorded 45 tackles, 5 TFLs and 1 sack in Vegas.”

Adams has earned over $71 million in his playing career. He was able to be selective with his plans, ultimately choosing the Vikings.

This story will be updated shortly…