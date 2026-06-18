Vikings Urged to Add Pro Bowler Behind Dallas Turner & Andrew Van Ginkel

The Minnesota Vikings have remade their defensive front this offseason, and their current group could use the kind of boost that someone like Haason Reddick could provide.

Reddick would be a polarizing but intriguing option, particularly for a defense under coordinator Brian Flores, whose history of using players in unique ways could fit the undersized veteran pass rusher well.

That is, if the Vikings follow through on the recent push for them to pursue Reddick.

Haason Reddick Floated as Option for Vikings in Free Agency

The Vikings are promoting 2024 first-round pick Dallas Turner into the starting lineup opposite Andrew Van Ginkel after trading fellow Pro Bowler Jonathan Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles, one of Reddick’s former teams.

That has left the Vikings thin on experience behind their starters, and could make Reddick an appealing option.

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz argued for the move, calling the Vikings’ depth “questionable.”

“The issue here is not Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel but rather the players behind them, led by 2025 fifth-round pick Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and 2024 undrafted free agent Bo Richter,” Schatz wrote on June 18.

“Reddick had only 2.5 sacks last season, the lowest of the three best available veteran pass rushers, but his 12% pass rush win rate was still impressive: similar to the Chargers’ Tuli Tuipulotu and just ahead of the Steelers’ T.J. Watt. Reddick’s history of playing in flexible 3-4 defenses makes him the best fit for defensive coordinator Brian Flores because he has more experience dropping into coverage on complicated zone blitzes.”

The other two EDGE options Schatz highlighted in free agency were Jadeveon Clowney and Joey Bosa, who are better fits as traditional 4-3 ends than in Flores’ hybrid scheme.

Reddick, who turns 32 in September, also had 1.0 sacks in 10 games (2 starts) in 2024.

That was while he was with the New York Jets, whom Reddick reluctantly joined after a trade from the Eagles and a holdout. Before that, Reddick logged double-digit sacks every season from 2020 through 2023.

Vikings’ In-House Pass Rushing Depth Questioned

The Vikings’ group could certainly stand to add someone with experience like Reddick. They have four players in their group behind Turner and Van Ginkel who have played in the NFL: Ingram-Dawkins (who is listed as a lineman), Richter, Chaz Chambliss, and Tyler Batty.

That trio has 2.0 sacks between them in 69 games. Only Ingram-Dawkins has started a game.

The Vikings tied for the fourth-most sacks and led the NFL in blitz rate and were third in pressure rate in 2025, per Pro Football Reference.

Turner led the Vikings with 8.0 sacks, with Van Ginkel right behind him, notching 7.0 sacks. The Vikings could use someone who can provide more than Greenard did last season with his 3.0 sacks, and it is fair to question if Reddick is the answer.

However, the Vikings would be taking a gamble heading into the 2026 season as is.

The Vikings can also wait for training camp and the preseason to see who becomes available around the league if they do not find Reddick or the other current options appealing.