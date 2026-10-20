Vikings Gets Major Injury News on Addison, 3 Other Key Starters Ahead of Colts Game

The Minnesota Vikings are undefeated, coming off a bye week and trending in the right direction health-wise as they prepare to host a hapless Indianapolis Colts team in Week 7 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters on Tuesday, October 20 that all four of the Vikings’ starting offensive players currently dealing with considerable injury concerns are likely to practice in some capacity on Wednesday.

“Jordan Mason, TJ Hockenson, Christian Darrisaw and Jordan Addison are all expected to return to practice tomorrow for the #Vikings, KOC mentioned via @KFAN1003,” the VikingzFanPage X account reported. “Bye week came at the right time.”

Addison, the team’s No. 2 wide receiver, has been dealing with a hamstring issue. Meanwhile Mason, the Vikings’ primary rusher from the running back position, is coming back off the injured reserve list (IR) due to a thumb fracture he sustained in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

Both Darrisaw, the starting left tackle, and Hockenson, Minnesota’s No. 1 tight end, are returning from concussions. Darrisaw suffered his against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 and a history with that specific injury. Hockenson went down with a concussion against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 just ahead of the Vikings’ bye.

QB Kyler Murray Rounding Into Form as Vikings Return to Action After Bye Week

Getty Quarterback Kyler Murray of the Minnesota Vikings.

Minnesota’s offense started to click against the Saints two weeks back in something like the way the Vikings envisioned when they signed quarterback Kyler Murray during the offseason.

Murray suffered a concussion of his own in the first quarter of the Packers game in Week 1, which kept him sidelined for the remainder of that contest and the following outing against the Chicago Bears.

Upon his return, Murray struggled mightily, as Minnesota’s offense mustered just one touchdown across two full games in Weeks 3 and 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dolphins, respectively.

However, Murray came on during the fourth quarter against Miami and carried that progress over to Minnesota’s win in New Orleans. He completed 24-of-30 passes for 229 yards and one TD in that contest, while running back Aaron Jones Sr. continued to carry a heavy workload for the Vikings offense.

Mason’s return should take some pressure off of Jones, while Murray’s enhanced level of play should also aid in that regard.

Vikings Enter Favorable Matchup Against Colts in Week 7

Getty Quarterback Daniel Jones of the Indianapolis Colts.

It has been the Vikings’ defensive and special teams units that have truly carried the way for the team to its 5-0 record, but with the offense healthy and Murray trending upward, Minnesota has a chance to stake its claim as a true Super Bowl favorite.

The Colts (2-4) probably won’t provide the best true test of that theory this Sunday, as they just fired general manager Chris Ballard one day after losing to the previously winless Tennessee Titans.

Indianapolis QB Daniel Jones has struggled in his return from a torn Achilles tendon, while the Colts defense has proven among the most porous in the NFL.

So while it might be a little further down the schedule before the Vikings truly display their Super Bowl chops, Minnesota has an excellent chance to move to 6-0 next week and keep the momentum rolling.