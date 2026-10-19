Kevin O’Connell Blasted After J.J. McCarthy Giants Performance

The Minnesota Vikings are on a bye in Week 6, but that does not mean that the news cupboard has been bare for the team.

The biggest headline of the weekend has actually a former Viking – 2024 10th overall pick J.J. McCarthy.

McCarthy was bought in for the fourth quarter of the New York Giants’ loss to the New Orleans Saints, and balled out to the tune of 243 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. In fact, having come in with the team down 17 points in the final quarter of the game, McCarthy lead a 17-point comeback that saw the Giants come within a final drive of tying the game.

J.J. McCarthy Had a Great 4th Quarter Against the Saints

After seeing McCarthy’s impressive performance on Sunday, Vikings fans took to social media to criticize Minnesota head coach and offensive guru Kevin O’Connell for not getting the most out of the young quarterback.

Nolan Teasley and Kevin O’Connell traded JJ McCarthy for what amounts to a box of crackerjacks. Absolutely insane how little we got in return for JJ.#Skol https://t.co/lYCVzprZVD — Boom Boom SKOL (@BoomBoomSKOL) October 18, 2026

J.J. McCarthy’s Strong Showing Heaps Criticism on KOC

Although some argued that McCarthy’s numbers were inflated due to the Saints playing prevent defense amid their three-score lead heading into the fourth quarter; 243 yards off of 11 completions is nothing if not impressive.

And with neither of the Vikings’ current quarterbacks on the roster; Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz; having shown much in the inspiring department on offense, it is understandable for fans to lay at least some of the blame of the end of the McCarthy tenure at the feet of the head coach.

Especially considering O’Connell’s status as a so-called “quarterback guru” and him being in charge of the offensive side of the ball since taking charge in 2022.

If McCarthy’s starts next week and has an even remotely similar performance, O’Connell could be in for far more ire from fans and media around the league.