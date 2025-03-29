Vikings Get ‘Reckless’ Link to Legacy Playmaker Ahead of Deadline

The Minnesota Vikings are still finalizing their quarterback room, but they still have question marks at other spots on the roster. That includes at cornerback. However, a new potential connection to Asante Samuel Jr. could add context to the Vikings’ approach.

Skor North’s Phil Mackey revealed the possible link between the Vikings and Samuel during a segment called “reckless speculation” on the “Purple Daily” podcast.

“I was always a bit hesitant to wade too far into the waters of reckless speculation. However, earlier this morning – it’s a couple days ago – I received quite an interesting call from my neighbor. He had just received a text message from his daughter, who is currently in Fort Lauderdale on spring break. She was with friends at the SWAY Nightclub,” Mackey said, relaying a story from an anonymous listener on the March 28 episode of the podcast.

“She noticed a young man in a Vikings cap with an entourage around him. She’s a big football fan and made her way toward him and asked if he played for the Vikings. He kinda smiled and said, ‘It won’t be official for about five weeks, but yes.’ So she then asked for his name and he introduced himself as ‘Asante.’

Samuel was the No. 47 overall pick of the 2021 draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I would say the best available free agent right now on the market is Asante Samuel Jr.,” Mackey said.

The son of former All-Pro, Pro Bowl, and Super Bowl Champion New England Patriot, Asante Samuel, the younger DB played in four games in 2024. In 2023, he set career highs with 63 total tackles and 13 pass deflections.

He had intercepted 2 passes in each season of his career before his injury-shortened 2024.

He is also from the area, adding to the dots fans connected on social media following the Mackey’s story.

Vikings GM Cites Compensatory Picks Formula Ahead of Asante Samuel Jr. Link

Fourth-hand accounts are hardly the kind of rumors that typically carry much weight. Similarly, this would not be the first time an individual imitated a celebrity for personal gain. The speculation does, however, align with the Vikings’ potential timeline for their next moves.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah noted the compensatory pick formula as a reason they have been patient with quarterbacks and, possibly, other moves.

The Vikings received a third-rounder in this year’s draft.

The deadline for signings to count against that formula is April 29.

“We’ve got to have the dynamic where we’re trying to improve the team but mindful of our compensatory pick situation and different things like that,” Adofo-Mensah told reporters on March 26. “We’re really just trying to be mindful of that and the right way to set us up to succeed, but also be mindful of all the different factors we have to.”

Using the timeline Mackey presented, “about five weeks” from March 26 – or, “a couple days” before March 28 – is notably April 30. Again, this is all far from a guarantee that either Samuel or the Vikings are leaning this way.

The Vikings have nine cornerbacks on their roster as of March 29 led by Byron Murphy Jr., the most experienced among the group.

Asante Samuel ‘Born With’ Potential Red Flag

Samuel’s youth and performance when healthy would otherwise suggest a robust market. But The Athletic’s David DeChant, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Vic Tafur highlighted a potentially critical reason Samuel remains unsigned.

“Samuel was productive in coverage through three seasons,” The Athletic staff wrote in February. “Undersized and not known for his tackling, Samuel has been otherwise mostly healthy in his career, but any uncertainty about the health of his shoulder moving forward could complicate his market.”

Samuel told reporters after the season he battled “stinger” issues he was “born with.”

The Athletic ranked Samuel as the CB7 and the No. 54 overall free agent on the market entering the cycle.