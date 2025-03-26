Vikings GM Makes Definitive Statement on J.J. McCarthy After Aaron Rodgers Talks

If there were any questions about J.J. McCarthy’s place in the Minnesota Vikings, even amid persistent links to Pro Bowler Aaron Rodgers, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah put them to rest in his first public comments of free agency.

Adofo-Mensah spoke to reporters on Wednesday, and he addressed both McCarthy and Rodgers, who remains a free agent despite a rumored offer from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings, though, McCarthy is unquestionably Option 1.

“You guys all talk in terms of ‘QB1’ and all those conversations, different things like that. When we pooled the resources we did to draft J.J., and you go through that long process and all those things, I can’t stand up here and say, ‘That’s not… .’ That’s the outcome we want, and that’s the outcome where we’re headed towards. At every checkpoint – whether it be in the draft process or practice until the injury or really the offseason now – he’s met the bar. He exceeded our expectations at every point,” Adofo-Mensah told reporters on March 26.

“I don’t have the ability to tell you what the future is. But I can tell you what I expect to be the outcome this offseason from the competition.”

Adofo-Mensah said early in his presser that their plan this offseason was to build a roster that could support a “young quarterback.”

Moreover, he acknowledged they will continue to explore veteran QB options.

“It’s also our job to set up a quarterback room that’s going to be able to meet, have great ideas, and prepare whoever it is to play, but also provide insurance in case somebody needs to come in for a couple games,” Adofo-Mensah said. “That’s our job as a personnel department to look at all the options out there and make sure we’re setting ourselves up for the best case we can.”

Adofo-Mensah’s comments spoke volumes, as did his remarks on the persistent links between the Vikings and Rodgers, which he expounded upon after further questioning

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: Vikings Do Not Need Aaron Rodgers ‘Right Now’

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported on March 25 that not only had the Vikings discussed adding Rodgers, the QB intimated to them that he preferred to sign with Minnesota in free agency.

That could take a massive failing by McCarthy, though, based on the Vikings’ commentary.

Pressed on the speculation about Rodgers and the Vikings, Adofo-Mensah admitted the QB was on the Vikings’ radar. However, he largely attributed that more to doing due diligence and a player of Rodgers’ caliber being available rather than specific interest.

“I understand that, Aaron Rodgers, this organization has known for a long time on the opposing sideline. Talking about a great player, a Hall-of-Famer,” Adofo-Mensah said. “I’ll always say it’s our job as a personnel group to make sure we’re aware of every potential option, again, where we’re trying to make sure we solve for scenarios that we don’t know could possibly happen.

“From all those conversations comes a list of names and, maybe, an order and an intentional plan on how to best solve for those things. A player like him, he’s always going to be in those conversations. But from our delineations at that time, we’re happy with where we are going forward. But, obviously the caliber player [Rodgers is] and just all of our situations, we had to make our considerations.”

“I think we got to a place where we just said everybody was transparent. But right now, we feel good about where we’re going, and that’s really how it ended,” Adofo-Mensah said. “It’s hard to talk about a player who’s not under contract for our team and who plays for, obviously, as a member of this team. It’s ultimately up to him what he decides to do with his future. But that’s kind of where we left it.

“Right now, I’m focused on the two players that are in our room right now and on my personnel process for going forward.”

Adofo-Mensah’s framing of the timing fueled further questions about Rodgers and the Vikings.

“Given where our scenario was, we didn’t think it was the right move at this time. It is also his decision to whether he signs with another team. That’s ultimately up to another player. For me to sit here and say that anything’s a 100% forever, that’s just not the job, right? We’re responding to scenarios and different information as it comes, so, obviously, things can change.

“Right now, we’re really happy with our room. And we’re going to look to upgrade it in different ways. But for now, we’re really excited.”

Adofo-Mensah did say Rodgers and Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell will remain in contact.

Former Bears QB Gets Vote of Confidence

The Vikings’ QB room is light on experience. McCarthy missed his entire rookie season with a torn meniscus. Brett Rypien, the other Vikings QB Adofo-Mensah is focused on at this stage of the offseason, is 2-2 as a starter in six pro seasons.

Rypien was an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2019. He has spent time with the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Rams.

He has completed 58% of his career passes for 950 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.

“Right now, given all our scenario planning, we’re happy with our room. And, obviously, we’re going to talk a lot about J.J. McCarthy. But Brett Rypien, who is someone we brought in last offseason, we thought made a lot of great decisions. Quick decision-making, processing, and a better athlete than people gave him credit for. Accurate passer.

“We’re excited about him. And we’re always going to keep looking to see if we can upgrade that position, just like every other position.”