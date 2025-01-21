Hi, Subscriber

Vikings Make Announcement on HC Kevin O’Connell Amid Negative Rumors

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell led the team to and through a historic 2024 season. Now, they have resolved their future. The Vikings announced a new, multi-year contract extension for O’Connell.

“OUR GUY,” the Vikings’ social media team posted in an announcement on X on January 21 “We’ve agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension with Head Coach Kevin O’Connell.

“Holding this prestigious position is something I never take for granted, and I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Wilf family for their unwavering belief in what we are building together. I also want to thank Leah and our incredible children; their love and support allow me to perform this job at a high level,” O’Connell said in a statement released through the team. “And none of this would be possible without the dedication of our coaches, players and support staff. I can’t wait to get back to work with all of them as we continue to build upon the high standard we’ve set and the positive environment we’ve created.”

O’Connell called Vikings fans “the best in the NFL.”

“There is no greater joy than leading our team in front of you each Sunday and experiencing the home-field advantage you create,” O’Connell said. “I’m thrilled for the years ahead”

Terms of the deal were not readily available. O’Connell, 39, has a 34-17 record as Vikings head coach. This past season, the Vikings tied the franchise record for most wins in a season. O’Connell also received praise for his work with Sam Darnold.

Vikings End Trade Rumors With Decision on Kevin O’Connell

Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings

GettyKevin O’Connell the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings on the field after beating the Tennessee Titans.

The Vikings’ decision to extend O’Connell now quells an offseason that could have seen rumors about tension. There were also murmurs about a potential trade linger.

“There’s one candidate out there that’s going to surprise you all, that no one knows is on list,” Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported on “Fox NFL Sunday” on January 5. “There are multiple teams that actually are considering trying to trade and for Kevin O’Connell, and the reason why? Next year, the last year of his deal. Had no contract talks yet, at all. And look, if you’re a team out there saying, ‘Why not take a shot? See if we can do it.’ Maybe the Vikings don’t let it happen.

“Also, Kevin O’Connell kind of has the card cards here, and [could say], ‘Hey, listen, I’m not going to resign there. So you might as well get something for me.’ Now, I don’t know. Because, obviously I don’t think Kevin knows about this right now, but there are multiple teams who have them on that board to see, let’s at least try and see if we can trade for him.”

Vikings ownership made it clear they wanted O’Connell to stick around.

“We’re looking forward to a great future with these guys,” Mark Wilf told the Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling, also referring to Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in an interview published on January 4. “We look forward to having those conversations with each of them after the season. We have tremendous confidence, and we look forward to their continued leadership of the franchise.”

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Vikings’ Next Big Decision

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Minnesota Vikings

GettyMinnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah looks on before a game against the Green Bay Packers.

Wilf’s sentiments were shared by his brother and co-owner Zygi. They reiterated them after the deal. Their comments could bode well for Adofo-Mensah in light of O’Connell’s extension. The Vikings have gotten their brain trust in order, and they could get more good news.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores was among the candidates named in this offseason’s head coach hiring cycle. But as opportunities filled, Flores remains in Minnesota.

“Most national insiders are speculating that Aaron Glenn will be offered the Jets HC job today,” The Purple Persuasion posted on X on January 21. “Not only that, #Vikings DC Brian Flores was not amongst the candidates requested back for a 2nd interview for the Jaguars job.

“Flores likely will remain in Minnesota.”

In addition to the Jaguars and Jets, Flores was a candidate for the Chicago Bears’ vacancy. That, however, went to former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

