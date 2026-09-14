Ex-Vikings Pro Bowler Trolls Matt LaFleur After Comeback Win

Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr was part of his fair share of showdowns against the Green Bay Packers. So, after the Vikings scored 29 straight points to end Week 1 versus the Packers, the NFL analyst on YouTube couldn’t help but gloat a little.

Barr used the bragging rights the Vikings earned in the victory to fire a shot at Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on social media.

“LeFleur master class,” wrote Barr on X.

It’s not clear if Barr intentionally spelled LaFleur’s name wrong. Barr also left ambiguous exactly why he was poking fun at the Packers head coach.

But the former linebacker fired his tweet around the conclusion of the fourth quarter. Presumably, Barr was taking a dig at the head coach losing another game in which the Packers held a double-digit lead.

Green Bay has also lost six straight, including the playoffs, dating back to last December.

Former Vikings Linebacker Anthony Barr Takes Shot at Matt LaFleur After Week 1

Getty Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr tweeted a major jab at Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur after Week 1.

Barr hosts an NFL podcast on YouTube, but as is the case with a lot of media personalities nowadays, the ex-Vikings linebacker is a homer for his former team.

It’s understandable Barr would have a strong dislike for the Packers. During his tenure with the Vikings from 2014-21 and 2023, Green Bay won the NFC North five times.

When Barr dressed against the Packers, the Vikings posted a 6-9-1 record. Barr also had only one sack in those 16 games.

However, there was plenty for Barr and the Vikings to celebrate Sunday night. Minnesota scored on four of its final five possessions while the Packers had two turnovers on downs and two giveaways to end the Week 1 affair.

The win could be huge for the Vikings in the NFC North. Every team in the division was above .500 last year, and it’s expected to be very competitive again this fall.

Likewise, it could be a significant loss for Green Bay. Packers were the only NFC North team to lose Sunday.

Vikings Home Success Against Packers

Getty Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers suffered another collapse against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The Packers still lead the all-time series with the Vikings. But Minnesota has really asserted itself at home against its division rival in recent seasons.

The Week 1 victory for the Vikings was their fifth at home in the last six years against the Packers. Since US Bank Stadium opened, the Vikings are now 8-3 against Green Bay.

Sunday’s comeback was one for the ages. The Packers led 22-10 in the second half only to see the Vikings score the final 29 points of the contest.

Minnesota did all of that damage with backup quarterback Carson Wentz. Starter Kyler Murray left early because of a concussion.

To earn true bragging rights this season, though, the Vikings will have to defeat the Packers in Green Bay. That matchup will occur in Week 10.