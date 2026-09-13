Vikings QB Kyler Murray Exits Game Concussed, Sparking Fiery Reactions Across NFL

The Minnesota Vikings may have already lost quarterback Kyler Murray after the new starting quarterback took a shot to the head from Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard.

Murray writhed on the field in obvious pain and appeared to attempt to move into a sitting position, but was unable to do so. When he did leave the field, he went directly into the locker room.

NFL analysts and Vikings reporters who saw the hit live, as well as fans, shared sometimes visceral reactions to what more than a few claimed was a dirty play on Bullard’s part.

Murray was already in a baseball slide with his knee on the ground when Bullard swooped in, lowered his shoulder and crunched the QB on the helmet, knocking it clean off. The officials flagged Bullard for an illegal hit on the play.

“To state the obvious: Vikings announce that Kyler Murray is in the concussion protocol,” Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported.

The team confirmed shortly after Seifert’s report that Murray is done for the day.

Social Media Calls Out Javon Bullard for Dirty Hit, Kyler Murray for Difficult Start

Tyler Forness of A to Z Sports called out Bullard for a “borderline dirty” play.

“Kyler Murray got absolutely destroyed by a borderline dirty hit by the Packers,” Forness wrote. “Could have a concussion with his helmet flying off.”

Phil Mackey of SKOR North put the entire first quarter for Murray into perspective after he threw an interception on his first-ever pass in a Vikings uniform.

“Brutal, man. Absolutely brutal. Nightmare start to Kyler Murray’s Vikings career,” Mackey said. “Hope he’s OK long-term after that hit.”

Judd Zulgad, Mackey’s partner at SKOR North, called the series of events the “worst-case scenario” for Minnesota.

“Kyler Murray taken to locker room after taking a hit to the head that puts Carson Wentz in the game,” Zulgad wrote. “You want worst case start to the season for the Vikings. This is it.”

Vikings Turn to Carson Wentz in Kyler Murray’s Absence, With JJ McCarthy as Emergency QB

Disillusioned Vikings fans also made their voices heard on social media in the aftermath of Murray’s injury.

In response to Zulgad’s report that Murray is out for the game, one fan wrote the following:

“And the next 2 weeks I would assume. The Kyler era is done, get JJM out there at this point, let’s see what he has. Nothing new with this running game. And bad special teams yet again.”

Another fan showed little faith in any of the Vikings’ current quarterbacks, as Carson Wentz took the field and JJ McCarthy entered the contest as the team’s emergency signal-caller, though officially as a member of the inactive list.

“Well that was great,” the user wrote on X. “Who are we drafting in April?”