Vikings Sign Ex-Broncos RB in Significant Roster Shakeup

The Minnesota Vikings cleared several spots on their practice squad with multiple cuts to begin this week. The Vikings filled those spots Wednesday with a “wave” of practice squad signings.

Vikings.com’s Rob Kleifield referred to the additions as a wave, as Minnesota signed five players to its practice squad ahead of Week 4 — punter Johnny Hekker, running backs Audric Estime and Devin Neal, outside linebacker Keshawn Banks and guard Josh Priebe.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the Vikings were adding Neal on Tuesday. Kleifield’s report confirmed the signing along with the other four players.

Like Neal, Estime is a former New Orleans Saints running back. But Estime also played for the Denver Broncos to begin his NFL career.

In 20 NFL games, Estime has run for 508 yards and three touchdowns. He’s averaged 4.2 yards per carry. Estime has also registered 17 receptions and 130 receiving yards.

Vikings Sign RB Audric Estime to Practice Squad

Getty The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday they signed running back Audric Estime, and four other players, to their practice squad.

Both Estime and Neal tried out for the Vikings on Tuesday. With Schultz’s report Minnesota planned to sign Neal, it seemed unlikely the Vikings were going to sign Estime as well.

On Tuesday, though, the Vikings parted with two running backs from their practice squad — Jerome Ford and Jaret Patterson. So, it makes sense they added both Estime and Neal.

Those two backs could be key for Minnesota over the next couple weeks. Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. is playing with a knee issue, and Jordan Mason sits on injured reserve with a fractured thumb.

The Broncos selected Estime at No. 147 overall in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. As a rookie in Denver, the running back had 310 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 27 yards.

After the Broncos waived Estime following the 2025 preseason, the Philadelphia Eagles signed Estime to their practice squad. In the middle of October, the Eagles waived the running back, who then signed with the Saints practice squad.

Appearing in seven games with the Saints, Estime ran for 198 yards and a touchdown with 12 receptions.

In addition to 319 offensive snaps with the Broncos and Saints, Estime played 92 snaps on special teams for the two teams.

During college, Estime played three seasons for Notre Dame from 2021-23. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry over 37 games. In the 2023 campaign, he ran for 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Minnesota Signs 5 Players to Practice Squad on Wednesday

Getty Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings signed five players to their practice squad Wednesday.

The Vikings clearly wanted fresh running back depth. But the team also made three other practice squad additions.

Banks was one of three defensive linemen to try out for the Vikings on Tuesday. He was the most experienced of the three and will now provide Minnesota that experience from the practice squad.

Banks has played in three regular season games and a postseason contest with the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots in his career. He has also appeared in the UFL.

Priebe is a 2025 undrafted free agent who spent last year and this past summer with the Miami Dolphins. The guard has yet to make his NFL regular season debut.

Hekker is back with the Vikings after getting released from the team’s active roster Tuesday. Minnesota needs the extra punter depth with Brett Thorson nursing a right hamstring strain. Hekker punted in Thorson’s absence during Week 3.