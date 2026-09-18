Bears DC Gets Blunt on Vikings Offense Amid Kyler Murray Injury

The Minnesota Vikings have yet to decide who will start in their Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears. Kyler Murray suffered a concussion and has been limited in practice this week, leaving open the possibility that he could play in the game on Sept. 20.

Nonetheless, if he can’t go, Carson Wentz will start and look to build on his bench performance in the come-from-behind win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1.

Wentz came off the bench and went 13-for-19 on his pass attempts for 133 passing yards and three touchdowns for a passer rating of 123.5 against the Packers. Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen explained how he’s preparing to face the Vikings offense amid uncertainty over their starting quarterback.

“I think the number one thing we got to defend is the Vikings offense, the offensive scheme,” Allen told reporters on Sept. 17. “I’ve had an opportunity to go against Kevin O’Connell a number of times, and schematically, there are similarities within every game plan that we’ve seen, and yet there are always a few wrinkles that they throw at us.

“I think when you look at the two quarterbacks, probably the biggest difference really is Kyler’s ability to get out and create with his feet. I think that’s a big part of what makes him special in terms of the quarterback position; I think that’s really the difference between the two quarterbacks in my mind.”

Dennis Allen on Vikings’ Offense Ahead of Week 2

Aside from the quarterback situation, as Allen mentioned, he’s preparing for the Vikings offense as a whole, and the Bears coach noted two key aspects of Minnesota’s offense he wants to contain to help Chicago get the win.

“I really think it starts with the running game,” Allen added. “If you date back all the way to last season, they’ve won six in a row. Really, it’s been a lot about being able to run the ball effectively, and they’ve done a really good job of that over the course of the last six games and I think it starts with that and then obviously, in the passing game, they’ve got a lot of weapons.

“Justin Jefferson is an outstanding player. He’s an All-Pro, Pro Bowl player. So we know he’s a guy that we have to make sure we understand where he’s at at all times.”

Dallas Turner on Facing Bears Offense, Caleb Williams

Meanwhile, Vikings’ Dallas Turner will be looking to disrupt the Bears offense and make starting QB Caleb Williams uncomfortable. Ahead of this matchup spoke about the challenges that Chicago’s offense under head coach Ben Johnson presents.

“I feel like Ben Johnson orchestrates the offense very well, utilizing all the weapons that he has over there in Chicago,” Turner told reporters on Sept. 16. “Definitely a well-worn offense, in my opinion. A lot of splash plays, chunk plays, whether it’s on the ground or in the air, but it’s definitely a lot of talent over there on that side.”

Furthermore, Turner spoke about the challenges of trying to sack a QB like Williams, given the mobility he brings.

“I feel like he’s definitely the hardest to tackle, if you ask me,” Turner added. “I feel like he doesn’t want to get sacked, and it shows in the escapability and everything like that, but definitely a respected quarterback with his arm and his legs.”