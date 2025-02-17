Hi, Subscriber

Vikings Floated as Suitor for Projected $31 Million Trench Upgrade

The Minnesota Vikings could be in the market for upgrades at multiple positions along their offensive line, and Chicago Bears left guard Teven Jenkins makes sense as a potential fit.

Selected No. 39 overall in the 2021 draft, the 26-year-old offensive lineman has to be proven versatile and physical.

Both traits could appeal to the Vikings.

“Chicago Bears guard Teven Jenkins is hitting the market at a good time, both in his career and in the NFL landscape. Interior linemen are becoming more of a priority for teams, and the 26-year-old has become a serviceable one in Chicago,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on February 17.

“Drafted as a tackle in 2021, Jenkins has settled in at guard and has been a high-level starter when healthy. Pro Football Focus ranked him 15th overall among guards in 2024.”

Jenkins is coming off a four-year, $8.4 million contract signed as a rookie. Over The Cap projects the Vikings will have $58 million to spend this off-season. Much of that could go toward retaining Sam Darnold or paying another high-end starter at quarterback.

Jenkins spoke candidly about hitting free agency during his season-ending media availability in January.

The Vikings have seen him twice a year since he entered the NFL, so they are familiar with him.

Spotrac projects Jenkins’ market value at $10.3 million annually, providing a three-year, $31 million pact as an example of what he may command.

Teven Jenkins a Potential Upgrade for Vikings Amid Red Flags

Teven Jenkins, Minnesota Vikings

GettyTeven Jenkins #76 of the Chicago Bears is tended to by trainers against the New England Patriots.

“The Vikings could consider Jenkins as a potential upgrade over Blake Brandel, who was one of the weaker links along their offensive line in 2024,” Knox wrote.

Minnesota turned to Brandel amid an extended holdout from Dalton Risner. The latter eventually signed, only to usurp Ed Ingram at right guard. PFF graded Brandel No. 40 overall at his position, with Ingram and Risner checking in at Nos. 99 and 100, respectively.

The Vikings’ trio struggled in run blocking, but Brandel and Risner graded well as pass blockers.

Adding Jenkins could upgrade the run blocking, but relying on Jenkins could be over-ambitious.

“The biggest issue for Jenkins has been his availability. While he hasn’t truly had an extended absence due to injury since his rookie campaign, nagging ailments have followed him throughout his career,” Knox wrote.

“Jenkins has never appeared in more than 14 games in a season. Still, his strong play on the field will garner interest in free agency.”

The Vikings also have other questions to answer up front.

Vikings LT a Question Mark Amid Christian Darrisaw’s Injury

Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota Vikings

GettyChristian Darrisaw #71 of the Minnesota Vikings is helped off the field against the Los Angeles Rams.

As critical as the interior of the offensive line is, strong left tackle play remains essential to a successful offense. That is true if the Vikings make another change at quarterback to Daniel Jones, J.J. McCarthy, another veteran option like Aaron Rodgers, or even if Sam Darnold returns.

The Vikings traded for Cam Robinson before the deadline after losing Christian Darrisaw to a torn ACL in Week 7.

With the uncertainty around Darrisaw’s recovery, Robinson is another significant question.

“Robinson quite possibly played his way above the $20-million-per-year threshold,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote in January. “The Rams and Chiefs are among teams that could be looking for left tackle help. And a return to Minnesota isn’t totally off the table, after the Vikings traded for Robinson at midseason.”

The Vikings must decide if they will pay what Robinson could otherwise command with Darrisaw expected back at some point during the season before they can make a move on Jenkins this offseason.

