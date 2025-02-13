Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Gets Eyebrow-Raising News Amid Vikings Speculation

The Minnesota Vikings can reshape a significant portion of the league this offseason with their decision at quarterback, including potentially signing former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers, 41, completed his second season with the New York Jets and has been informed by the organization that they plan to move on from him during the 2025 offseason. Insider speculation and even oddsmakers have already linked Rodgers to the Vikings.

The Jets’ announcement raised eyebrows for ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, who has tracked the narrative.

“We have informed Aaron Rodgers that we will be moving in a different direction at quarterback,” the Jets announced in a post on X on February 13.

For Rodgers, the good news is he will be able to pick his next team, and it could be the Vikings.

Aaron Rodgers Free to Speak With Other Teams

“The Jets will likely designate Rodgers as a June 1 cut, meaning he would have to stay on the roster until the start of the league year (March 12),” ESPN’s Rich Cimini posted on X on February 13. “He’d be able to sign elsewhere on March 13.”

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones noted the Jets will grant Rodgers and his representatives seek suitors. The decision to retain the QB for now is financially motivated.

“The Jets will face $49M in dead money when they eventually release Aaron Rodgers. They can take the full hit this year or, more likely, designate him as a post-6/1 cut,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X on February 13. “As a 6/1 cut, they’d carry his $23.5M cap hit until June 1, when it drops to $14M—saving $9.5M. However, they’d then absorb a $35M cap hit in 2026.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport clarified the rules regarding Rodgers’ future.

“If a club announces that they are terminating a vested veteran, other clubs are able to talk to him. No tryout or signing is permitted,” Rapoport posted on X on February 13, citing the league’s official stance on such situations.

Teams must still assess whether or not they believe Rodgers has enough in the tank to be a positive contributor.

“Aaron Rodgers joining the #Jets was supposed to be the move that put them on top of the AFC East,” WGRZ-TV’s Jonathan Acosta posted on X on February 13. “Instead, he leaves New York with a lower winning percentage as the starting QB than Zach Wilson.

“Hard to call Rodgers’ time with the Jets anything other than a failure.”

Vikings Increasingly Linked to Aaron Rodgers as Sam Darnold Replacement

The idea of Rodgers landing with the Vikings is a made-for-media narrative. But it has gained traction in recent weeks amid the Vikings’ uncertainty around quarterbacks Sam Darnold, J.J. McCarthy, and Daniel Jones.

Darnold played well enough to earn a significant raise.

But the Vikings would be wise to limit how much they pay Darnold after one successful campaign with McCarthy on hand, even if Rodgers is not an option.

Jones could be the Vikings’ Plan B for Darnold with McCarthy still needing to prove himself at the NFL level. The Vikings won 14 games last season with Darnold in 2024. That was after taking a hardline stance with Kirk Cousins, who ultimately signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

A similar approach could work with Jones, who got a head start on learning the offense in 2024.

Rodgers still looms as an experienced, proven option as a 10-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, four-time MVP, and Super Champion.

He is also available, unlike Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford. Stafford, 37, is a two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion himself. He has also been linked as a speculative option for the Vikings. Per ESPN’s Dan Graziano on February 8, Stafford is expected to return to the Rams.