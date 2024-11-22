Bears Pro Bowler Calls Out Troubling Trend for Vikings’ Sam Darnold

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold led the NFL in touchdown passes for several weeks to open the 2024 season.

And while he has cooled off since then, he still ranks fifth with 19 TD passes entering Week 12.

However, Darnold’s 10 interceptions are also the second most in the league. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has received praise for getting the former No. 3 pick, Darnold, to play well consistently. But Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson says the picks suggest otherwise.

“I feel like he hasn’t been consistent,” Johnson said, per The Chicago Sun-Times’ Jason Lieser on November 21. He started out hot… He’s had a lot of turnovers lately.”

Darnold’s 0-interception game against the Tennesse Titans in Week 11 was his third such performance of the season. The good news for the Vikings is that two of Darnold’s interception-free games have come in the last four weeks.

Still, Darnold threw multiple interceptions in Weeks 9 and 10.

Darnold ranks third in turnover-worth plays with 15 and has the fifth-highest TWP rate among QBs with at least 100 pass attempts, per Pro Football Focus.

But the Vikings’ QB also has the sixth-highest big-time throw rate at 5.3%. So Darnold’s turnovers are, at least in part, a result of his aggressiveness pushing the ball downfield. He is tied for the fourth-highest average depth of target.

The Bears rank sixth against the pass and have the seventh-most interceptions with 9 this season.

Jaylon Johnson Praises Justin Jefferson Ahead of Bears-Vikings Tilt

Johnson may not exactly fear Darnold, but he has a healthy respect for his top target. Johnson was a Pro Bowler and Second Team All-Pro in 2023 and is one of the top corners in the NFL.

His comments about Vikings star Justin Jefferson speak volumes.

“I don’t feel like he has a weakness,” Johnson said, per The Chicago Tribune’s Colleen Kane on November 21. “They’re going to try to get him the ball, so we have to be prepared to limit his production as best we can.

“I’m excited. I love playing against high-level guys like him. Just excited to go against their offense. Explosive offense. … I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

The Bears come into this contest on a four-game losing streak, desperate for a win.

The Vikings can take advantage of that and the attention that figures to go Jefferson’s way in this game.

Jordan Addison Could Be Key for Sam Darnold, Vikings vs Bears

Vikings WR2 Jordan Addison is on track to fall more than 200 yards shy of his rookie mark in 2024. That is due to a combination of things including his injury that cost him two weeks, Jefferson being healthy, and going from Kirk Cousins for part of 2023 to Darnold this season.

However, he could have a big game versus the Bears in Week 12.

Addison may not match up against him often, but Bears nickelback Kyler Gordon’s comments could reflect how Addison is flying under the radar a bit in Jefferson’s shadow.

“He’s been the same type of a receiver that they’ve been using him as,” Gordon told Clocker Sports on November 20. “I don’t view him any differently than they’ve been using him. So it’s no different than he’s been used in these past two years and the type of receiver he is.”

Addison could face Johnson often when he is not in the slot against Gordon.

But he will see plenty of Tyrique Stevenson, who has given up critical plays this year and was benched to start Week 9 for Terell Smith, who is inexperienced but will rotate in on Sunday.