Bears Get Strong Words From Cris Carter Before Vikings Game

The Week 2 matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings will be a chess match between defensive coordinator Brian Flores and head coach Ben Johnson.

Chicago is coming off putting up 59 points against the Carolina Panthers in their Week 1 win, while the Vikings’ defense woke up in the second half against the Green Bay Packers and only gave up three points in the second half.

As a result, if Minnesota can carry that showing, it will cause major problems for the Bears’ offense as they try to replicate their Week 1 performance. Ahead of the game, former Vikings wideout Cris Carter believes that Chicago is in for a tougher challenge than what the Panthers gave them.

“This was Week 1, and they also gave up over 30 points,” Carter said in a Sept. 18 video from “Inside Football.” “So I don’t know if you guys watched Brian Flores’ second-half defense that he threw after they got annihilated in the first half. If they score 50 against that defense, okay, then let’s wait to Week 2.

“Brian Flores has something in Chicago waiting for them. So I believe in Ben Johnson. I do believe that their defense is not very good, and they’re going to have to score a lot of points in Chicago to win.”

Cris Carter on Bears Offense Racking Up Points This Season

Moreover, the Vikings legend is hesitant to buy into the Bears putting up a vast amount of points for an entire season, given that the weather is starting to change and putting up 50-plus points again could prove difficult.

“I’m in that region of the country right now; I woke up this morning, and it was 50 degrees,” Carter added. “So throwing the ball in those types of climates, in that type of wind, that’s not sustainable. So, good test, Week 2, and my guy B-Flow coming to town. Let’s check it out. And next week at this time, let’s give people an update on Chicago’s offense.”

Vikings Get Advice on How to Contain Caleb Williams

Meanwhile, former Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway shared his thoughts on how the team can contain Williams and keep the Bears offense from repeating its Week 1 performance.

“Caleb Williams in this running game and his ability to make an impact run out of the back end, and I don’t know that I’ve seen a more instinctive quarterback when it comes to feeling and understanding pressure,” Greenway said during a Sept. 18 appearance on 104.3 The Score.

“Now, not perfect, but he’s so athletic that he can find it, wiggle, and find those little spots to get out of it. You have to rush him really smart. When you bring pressure, you’ve got to be able to cage him in and try to reduce those lanes.

“Then another factor is if you spy him, now you take somebody out of coverage, and now you have a bunch of one-on-ones, or you have a zone with one less guy, and it affects the passing game. Caleb Williams’ athleticism is going to affect this game and the outcome, obviously, no question about it.”