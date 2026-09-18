Chad Greenway Gives Key Caleb Williams Message to Vikings Defense

The Minnesota Vikings defense likely can’t afford to get off to a slow start against the Chicago Bears, who are looking to replicate their 59-point performance from Week 1. Moreover, defensive coordinator Brian Flores will have to find a way to contain Caleb Williams.

After a slow start against the Green Bay Packers, in which the Vikings’ defense gave up 19 first-half points, Minnesota only gave up three points in the second half, which played a major role in their come-from-behind win.

Ahead of the Week 2 game, former Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway shared his thoughts on how the team can look to contain Williams and prevent the Bears offense from repeating its Week 1 performance.

“Caleb Williams in this running game and his ability to make an impact run out of the back end, and I don’t know that I’ve seen a more instinctive quarterback when it comes to feeling and understanding pressure,” Greenway said during a Sept. 18 appearance on 104.3 The Score.

“Now, not perfect, but he’s so athletic that he can find it, wiggle, and find those little spots to get out of it. You have to rush him really smart. When you bring pressure, you’ve got to be able to cage him in and try to reduce those lanes, and then another factor is if you spy him, now you take somebody out of coverage, and now you have a bunch of one-on-ones, or you have a zone with one less guy, and it affects the passing game. Caleb Williams’ athleticism is going to affect this game and the outcome, obviously, no question about it.”

Vikings Might Not Be Able Lean Heavily on Blitz vs. Bears

Greenway does note that what worked for the Vikings against the Packers, which they blitzed heavily to make Jordan Love uncomfortable, might not work against the Bears.

“A lot of guys will go away from [the blitz] because they get a little bit of cold feet, [but] not [Flores]. [Flores is] gonna keep coming at you. He’s gonna give you different looks. He’s gonna be creative with his looks, and he’s gonna challenge you. The reality was that game ended the way it did because [Flores] stayed aggressive.

“If he pulls back and allows these guys to sit in zones, that drive after the Vikings take the lead [against the Packers] would have been a lot different, rather than smacking [Jordan] Love a couple times, getting the sack-fumble, and getting the ball on the goal line. Played a huge factor just in his ability to attack. Now, [against the Bears it is] a different animal now.”

Dallas Turner Will Look to Make Caleb Williams Uncomfortable

Meanwhile, Vikings’ Dallas Turner will look to disrupt the Bears’ offense and make Williams uncomfortable. Ahead of this matchup, Turner shared his thoughts on the challenge that Chicago’s offense under head coach Ben Johnson presents.

“I feel like Ben Johnson orchestrates the offense very well, utilizing all the weapons that he has over there in Chicago,” Turner told reporters on Sept. 16. “Definitely a well-worn offense, in my opinion. A lot of splash plays, chunk plays, whether it’s on the ground or in the air, but it’s definitely a lot of talent over there on that side.”

Furthermore, Turner spoke about the challenges of trying to sack a QB like Williams, given the mobility he brings.

“I feel like he’s definitely the hardest to tackle, if you ask me,” Turner added. “I feel like he doesn’t want to get sacked, and it shows in the escapability and everything like that, but definitely a respected quarterback with his arm and his legs.”