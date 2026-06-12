Bills Get Blockbuster Trade Pitch Involving Vikings’ Justin Jefferson

The Minnesota Vikings understand that they are in a win-now window, which is why the QB competition between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray is drawing so much attention from the national football media.

Anything short of a playoff appearance this season will spark speculation on the future of various. Moreover, after the Los Angeles Rams‘ trade for Myles Garrett, could teams be looking to make more blockbuster moves?

In the last calendar year, there have been quite a few blockbuster trades that include Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett, A.J. Brown, and, there’s the Maxx Crosby deal that didn’t go through due to a failed physical.

As a result, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report named six players who could be the next superstars to be dealt between now and the trade deadline to impact the playoff race in the 2026 season.

Moreover, Davenport names Justin Jefferson as one of the six players he could see being traded. Moreover, the Bleacher Report writer notes that the Buffalo Bills would make sense and sees the Vikings receiving a 2027 Round 1 pick, a 2027 Round 3 pick, and a 2028 Round 1 pick.

“Might as well end this column as we started it: with a trade that would shake the NFL just as much as the Garrett and Brown deals,” Davenport wrote in a June 12 article. “To be clear, it is exceedingly unlikely the Vikings would trade arguably the best wide receiver in the game.”

Bills Urged to Make Win-Now Move for Justin Jefferson

With the Bills knocking on the door but never reaching the Super Bowl, Davenport wants them to make the same move the Rams made and trade for a No. 1 overall pick that can finally get Buffalo into the big game.

“Jefferson would command a king’s ransom—multiple first-round picks plus,” Davenport added in his article. “It would be the ultimate ‘win now’ move by the Bills. But it is Super Bowl or bust in Buffalo after the offseason firing of Sean McDermott, and the idea of Josh Allen throwing passes to Jefferson and D.J. Moore should terrify the rest of the AFC.”

Unless the Vikings are off to an awful start and no QB establishes himself as the starter, it’s highly unlikely Minnesota trades Jefferson. A lot of things would need to go wrong for that to happen, but never say never.

LeSean McCoy Has Doubts About Kyler Murray

If Murray can be the Vikings starter and live up to his No. 1 pick potential, Minnesota wouldn’t have to pay attention to any Jefferson speculation.

However, in the June 9 edition of “Speakeasy,” former NFL running back LeSean McCoy shared a brutal message aimed at people who believe that the former can still be an impact player who can lead Minnesota to a championship.

“I love a super confident, arrogant player that’s good,” McCoy said. “But you know what I hate? I hate a super cocky, arrogant player that’s not that good, that’s a little above average. That is Kyler Murray. As long as I’ve been watching, when you watch Kyler Murray, yo, he goes, he gets so bad where he starts, you know what, I’ve been great in high school, I’ve been great.

“What have you done for us lately? Because you’ve had some good wide receivers. You had some, and they still trying to figure out what the hell you are doing. They say, ‘One, what are you looking at?’ So when he came to Minnesota, I keep saying like, ‘Why is everybody acting like he’s about to save the day?'”