Vikings Coach Gives Conflicting Update on $22 Million Star’s Status vs. Lions

Coming out of the bye week, the Minnesota Vikings‘ biggest concern is an injury to linebacker Blake Cashman that left mixed signals not just on his status this week against the Detroit Lions, but potentially long-term.

Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Andrew Krammer reported on Wednesday, October 16 that Cashman is dealing with turf toe and isn’t expected to play against the Lions.

https://twitter.com/Andrew_Krammer/status/1846607842335224003

Krammer’s sources said that Cashman’s status for Week 8’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football is also in question despite head coach Kevin O’Connell‘s lack of clarity on Cashman’s status.

“O’Connell didn’t say Cashman will miss time, but two sources have said he’s not expected to play against Detroit,” Krammer wrote.

Later that day, in a news conference, O’Connell said that he doesn’t expect Cashman to land on injured reserve, but also called the injury “day-to-day” and week-to-week.”

Signing a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Vikings in the offseason, Cashman is the team’s leading tackler through five games and is the 15th highest-graded linebacker by Pro Football Focus (PFF) this season.

While the Vikings defense has leaders at every position group that could change the game, Cashman, wearing the green dot, communicates the defensive play calls and is the glue of the unit.

O’Connell said second-year linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. will be “more of a hub of communication,” while Kamu Grugier-Hill will slot in as Cashman’s replacement in the starting lineup if he indeed misses time.

Grugier Hill started a pair of games in place of Pace earlier this season and intercepted a pass in each of those games.

Blake Cashman Fuels Vikings Defense to Dominant Start

A product of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Cashman played for the Golden Gophers in college before becoming a 2019 fifth-round pick by the New York Jets. Cashman spent two seasons with the Houston Texans before ultimately making his way home as the trustee of Flores’ defensive scheme.

“I’ve always been saying, even back when I first met Cashman, I said, ‘Listen – when he’s healthy, he’s one of the best in the league.’ He’s a field general. He keeps everybody calm,” fellow former Texan-turned Viking Jonathan Greenard said, per Vikings.com. “He knows the defense really well, gets us in the right position. ‘Keeps us calm,’ I keep saying that because at the end of the day, you all seen how loud it was out there, and we’re still trying to get the call.

“He’s the one who’s able to manage, weather the storm in that aspect, and get everybody on the same page,” Greenard added. “I love playing with him.”

While the loss of Cashman could strike some concerns in the fan base, Pace did handle green-dot duties in several games his rookie year.

Vikings-Lions Tickets Surge Ahead of Pivotal NFC North Tilt

Entering Week 7, the Vikings and Lions are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in point differential with plus-63 and plus-60 marks, respectively.

That sets up one of the most highly anticipated games in the division rivalry’s history.

Sunday’s game is the most expensive regular season matchup between these two teams on record with an average purchase price of $246 – 12% more expensive than the average purchase price before the season started ($220), Tickpick told Heavy Sports.

The average purchase price for this game spiked after Week 3, following the Vikings’ wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Texans. After Week 3, the average purchase price jumped to $282 – 28% more expensive than the average purchase before the season started.

The current “get-in” price is $256 — the most expensive NFL ticket of the week. It’s 178% more expensive than the cheapest ticket sold before the season kicked off ($92).