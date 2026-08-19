Blake Cashman Gets Strong Message Amid Uncertain Vikings Future

The Minnesota Vikings have a handful of players in the final year of their contracts, one of them being linebacker Blake Cashman. As a result, Minnesota’s new general manager, Nolan Teasley, will have to determine whether Cashman will be part of the team’s future.

Last season for the Vikings, Cashman played 789 total snaps for Flores while earning a 63.6 overall PFF defensive grade, recording 95 solo tackles and generating 19 total pressures, including three sacks as a blitzer.

Cashman is producing, and the question that Teasley will need to ask himself is whether the veteran linebacker can continue this in his early 30s. For KSTP’s Darren Wolfson, he sees the Vikings and Cashman working out an extension rather than letting him walk as a free agent next offseason.

“I don’t think so [this is the last year for Cashman as a Viking],” Wolfson said during an Aug. 18 appearance on “Purple Daily.” “I’d like to think the two sides can come to some sort of agreement. This is home. It’s not like I’m breaking news on that front.

“This is where Blake Cashman wants to finish his career. It is interesting to me because we’ve brought this up, but you reward Brian O’Neill, yet you have all these other guys playing in the final year of their contracts. Will you reward anyone else?”

Blake Cashman, Vikings Could Work Out Contract Extension

Moreover, Wolfson notes that he believes Vikings and Cashman can work out a contract extension because of what the linebacker means to Minnesota’s defense. If Cashman does want to finish his career as a Viking, perhaps the 30-year-old would be flexible with his contract demands.

“We know how good Blake Cashman is,“ Wolfson added. “We saw how good he was on [Aug. 15] in those limited reps. He’s as good a blitzing linebacker as there is in the league. Maybe that’s some hyperbole, but he is really freaking good, at least in my mind. But can he play 17 games? It’s almost inevitable he’s going to miss a game or two. You hope he can play 14 games, but can you ever really assume that you’ll get 17 games out of him?

“Then when thinking about what you’re bringing up, let’s think about 27, 28. They can frame the contract. Look at the Brian O’Neill contract. It’s not like you need to spread a bunch of guaranteed money beyond 28. Heck, maybe even not beyond 27. There are ways for Rob Brzezinski and his crew to do the contract. Blake is willing to play ball. This is where he wants to be. So, I’d like to think they can make it work.”

Blake Cashman on Harrison Smith Situation

Recently, Cashman was asked about the situation regarding safety Harrison Smith and whether he believes that the veteran will be back.

“I will say Harry’s earned the right to take as much time as he needs and wants,“ Cashman told KFAN’s Dan Cole and Brandon Mileski on Aug. 5. “I’m sure there’s different dialogue between him, his agent, and the coaching staff, but the guy’s earned the right, I think, not to be here for the meantime if that’s what he chooses.

“If he does choose to come back, or not, that’s his decision. We do miss him, and we’ve got to fill that void, but that’s what training camp is for, to get those reps in and practice that.”