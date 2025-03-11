Vikings Agree to Contract With 4-Time Pro Bowler Amid Front Office Ties: Report

The Minnesota Vikings have been mentioned in many headlines during the opening hours of free agency. However, the Vikings made waves for very different reasons with Ryan Kelly.

Kelly has spent the past nine years with the Indianapolis Colts.

“Sources: former Colts C Ryan Kelly reached agreement with the Vikings on a two-year, $18 million deal, per @JFowlerESPN and me,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on March 10.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Kelly’s contract includes $9 million guaranteed.

“Vikings are signing C Ryan Kelly to a two-year deal—Minnesota VP Ryan Grigson drafted Kelly in Indy—and that’s a big deal, given what Kevin O’Connell puts on his center to make calls,” The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer posted on X in reaction to the deal. “Kelly’s still got it as a big, athletic pivot man.

Kelly was the No. 18 overall pick of the 2016 draft. He has earned four Pro Bowl trips and was a second-team All-Pro in 2020. Kelly has navigated injuries in four of the past five seasons.

Ryan Kelly Joins Vikings With Injury Concerns

Kelly missed at least one game in 2020, 2021, 2023, and 2024. However, the new Vikings and former Colts center, Kelly, still earned three of his Pro Bowl trips in three of those seasons. That bodes well for his new team.

The Athletic’s David De’Chant, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Vic Tafur ranked him as the No. 84 overall free agent.

However, he was the No. 3 center.

“Kelly appeared in just 10 games in 2024, his fewest since 2017, battling a neck injury and a knee injury that required surgery. The team captain acknowledged that his knee “may never be the exact same,” but he’s made it clear that he still wants to play,” The Athletic staff wrote in February.

“When he did play, Kelly was solid, surrendering only one sack and 11 pressures. He’s not at the Pro Bowl level he once was, but he is a proven veteran and leader who would be a quality starter for a team looking to stabilize its offensive line.”

Kelly was Pro Football Focus’ 15th-highest-graded center during the 2024 season, ranking 11th in pass blocking and 28th in the run game.

Vikings Starter on Notice After Free Agency Opens

The move to add Kelly will affect the rest of the Vikings’ line, most likely displacing 2024 starter Garrett Bradbury. Bradbury is in the final year of a three-year, $15.7 million contract. He graded out as the No. 33 center in 2024, ranking 11th in run blocking and 55th in pass protection.

“There’s your addressing of the interior offensive line,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert posted. “We will see if it means the end of Garrett Bradbury’s time or if someone is changing positions.”

Fellow linemen Blake Brandel and Ed Ingram could also be on notice.

“The #Vikings are expected to sign C Ryan Kelly, sources confirm,” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis reported on X on March 10. “The first add to the interior of the offensive line, which was and remains a primary focus.”

Ingram is also in the final year of his contract. Brandel has two years remaining but at a relatively economical cap charge.