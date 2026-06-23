Brendan Sorsby Decision Puts Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy Back into Focus for Vikings

While predictions and speculation swirled that the Minnesota Vikings could potentially look to add Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby in the NFL’s Supplemental Draft, those ideas can now officially be put to bed.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that there will be no Supplemental Draft this year, effectively closing Sorsby’s last avenue to join the league in 2026.

“Under our Collective Bargaining Agreement, the League retains sole discretion to determine whether it is appropriate to conduct a Supplemental Draft in any given year. The League has not conducted such a draft for several years and, prior to your submission, the League had no plans to do so this year, as no other player has sought entry,” wrote Larry Ferazani, General Counsel of the NFL Management Council.

“Your Petition—filed three business days before the deadline, without any supporting information or documentation, and only after abandoning your recent litigation efforts to avoid NCAA sanctions—does not provide a basis for the League to alter those plans. The issues presented by your Petition are too significant, and too closely tied to the League’s core integrity interests, to permit meaningful review within the timeline presented.”

The Vikings Potential Involvement with Brenden Sorsby is History

Both Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy are embroiled in a quarterback competition to earn the starting job for the Vikings. But reports out of minicamp indicated that neither quarterback was a clear winner just yet, forcing head coach Kevin O’Connell to extend the battle into training camp and beyond. That opened the door for some speculation around Sorsby, who was projected to be selected with a second or third-round pick in the supplemental draft.

While unlikely, the Vikings could’ve seen Sorsby as a can’t miss prospect, and snagged him as their potential starter for 2027. There’s no way to know if the Vikings were interested, but with unrest at the position, it’s easy to see why they might have kicked the tires on Sorsby. Now though, the Vikings, and every other NFL squad, can focus their efforts on the current roster.

Mac Jones Had Been Eyeing Minnesota as a Possible Landing Spot

Until the Vikings name a starter, the speculation will continue. From Sorsby to Anthony Richardson to San Francisco’s Mac Jones, there’s been no shortage of links to Minnesota.

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner indicated recently that Minnesota was actually Jones’ preferred destination in the event of a trade until the Vikings ultimately honed in on Murray.

“For a team such as the Minnesota Vikings, which was believed to be Jones’ preferred destination outside of San Francisco, it was easier and cheaper to sign Kyler Murray to a league-minimum deal because of offset language in his contract, than it was to deal a pick and then potentially sign Jones to a lucrative extension,” wrote Wagoner.

For now, the Vikings will hope that either Murray or McCarthy emerges as a clear favorite during training camp, ending the circus that surrounds the franchise. Until that happens, there will be plenty of debate as to who the Vikings might add to the unsettled room.