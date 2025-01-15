Vikings Sign Veteran QB After Season-Ending Loss to Rams

With J.J. McCarthy the only quarterback under contract next season, the Minnesota Vikings made a move to fortify the quarterback room.

Just two days after a season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Vikings signed veteran Brett Rypien to a reserve/future contract, guaranteeing Rypien will be under team control as Minnesota sorts out if there is a future with either Sam Darnold or Daniel Jones, both pending free agents.

Backup Nick Mullens is also a potential free agent. Mullens started three games in place of an injured Kirk Cousins during the 2023 season and is the longest-tenured quarterback in the Vikings system.

Rypien arrived in Minnesota after he did not make the final cut for the Chicago Bears. The Vikings moved swiftly, choosing to waive 2023 fifth-round pick Jaren Hall to make room for Rypien.

Behind the scenes, Rypien was pushing Mullens for the No. 1 backup job this season.

“I do think, from what we’ve heard behind the scenes, it is not a shoo-in that Nick Mullens is the next guy up,” Minnesota Star Tribune beat reporter Andrew Krammer said on the “Access Vikings” podcast, adding that Rypien impressed since arriving in September. “They’ve been so impressed with him at times that he’s made them think and consider about their pecking order.”

Rypien is just a small piece to the Vikings’ puzzle at quarterback but provides needed veteran insulation while McCarthy recovers from meniscus surgery.

Darnold and Jones are poised to entertain offers elsewhere, although Minnesota has the potential to lock down one or both former first-round picks in the short term.

Vikings Should Test Darnold’s Trade Value & Sign Jones

While Darnold’s final two games of the 2024 season are quite a bruise to his value this upcoming offseason, there are still arguably a dozen quarterback-needy teams and not nearly enough quality rookies entering the league next season.

There will be a market for Darnold, and the Vikings would be wise to benefit from it. Minnesota should take the temperature of Darnold’s trade value and look to franchise tag, then trade him to a potential suitor.

The tag-and-trade allows the Vikings trade partner to exclusively negotiate with Darnold’s camp on an extension, allowing them to not have to compete with other offers in free agency.

Darnold would likely fetch a third- or fourth-round pick in a trade, which is needed with Minnesota only holding three picks in the 2025 draft — the 24th overall pick and a pair of fifth-rounders.

If the Vikings can sell Darnold to another team, they can confidently sign Jones to a similar deal as Darnold with the expectation he can compete with McCarthy for the job.

Vikings Sign 13 Players to Reserve/Futures Contracts

Minnesota signed several other notable players to reserve/futures contracts on January 15. The Vikings retained several budding talents like wide receiver Lucky Jackson and outside linebacker Gabriel Murphy.

They also signed former Bears rookie cornerback Reddy Steward, who was a fan favorite in Chicago.

Here’s the full list of players signed: