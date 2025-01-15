Vikings Poach Rival Rookie Star With Starters’ Future Uncertain

The Minnesota Vikings‘ entire starting cornerback core may have played their last game for the team, with Stephon Gilmore, Shaquill Griffin, and Byron Murphy Jr. pending free agents, prompting an early move to fortify the position group.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Vikings signed Chicago Bears rookie Reddy Steward to a reserve/futures contract on January 15, their first move after a season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

“Former #Bears corner Reddy Steward is signing a futures contract with #Vikings after being pursued by numerous teams around #NFL per a league source,” Wilson wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Undrafted out of Troy, Steward shined early in Bears training camp, earning first-team reps due to injury before a breakout performance in their final preseason game, snaring two interception, one of which he returned for a pick-six. Steward appeared in one game for the Bears in the regular season, making one tackle and forcing one fumble.

Many Bears fans’ reaction to the news was displeasure. They argued Steward was better than starter and 2023 second-round pick Tyrique Stevenson. However, Steward likely went unprotected into the offseason as primarily a nickel corner. Chicago has plenty of depth in that role.

Vikings Secondary to See Exodus in 2025

Entering the 2025 offseason, the Vikings’ starting secondary has six of its seven players on expiring contracts come the start of the new league year.

Beyond the starting cornerbacks, safety Harrison Smith‘s contract is up as he considers retirement. Cam Bynum is also among the top free-agent safeties and could push too competitive of a market for the Vikings to match. Backup cornerback Fabian Moreau, who stepped in for Gilmore for two games, is also a pending free agent.

Many decisions are on the horizon for Minnesota, including a potential impasse of whether to extend Murphy or Bynum. Murphy seems to have an edge given cornerback is a position of greater value in today’s NFL.

However, the Vikings will need more than Murphy to fortify the back end of their defense. Josh Metellus and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, who missed the 2024 season after tearing his ACL in training camp, are the only returning starters. Undrafted rookie Dwight McGlothern and safety Theo Jackson could see a bigger role, but Minnesota must make a meaningful signing to improve the secondary.

Potential Vikings Free-Agent Targets

The Vikings are expected to be big spenders in free agency, boasting over $70 million in cap space. Minnesota also has the 24th overall pick in the draft, which should be used to acquire a Day 1 starter at a position of need: cornerback, defensive tackle or running back.

Guard is also a high priority, preferably remedied with a proven veteran in free agency. Kansas City Chiefs right guard Trey Smith will be the crown jewel of the guard market after not allowing a single sack in the regular season, while Bears left guard Teven Jenkins allowed just 17 pressures in 14 games this season.

The cornerback free-agency market is deep with veteran talent this year. New York Jets star D.J. Reed is a highlight of the class along with San Francisco 49ers corner Charvarius Ward. This year’s cornerback draft class is laden with talent in the middle rounds, but Minnesota should address the position with an infusion of rookie and veteran talent.

Cincinnati Bengals veteran B.J. Hill could be an affordable reinforcement for the defensive interior after ranking 20th among defensive tackles by Pro Football Focus (PFF) in the regular season.

What the Vikings do at safety remains a mystery given the positional versatility of Metellus and questions surrounding Smith and Bynum. If they need to sign a starter, former Denver Broncos Pro Bowler Justin Simmons would be a reliable option.