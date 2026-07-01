Brian Flores Helps Vikings Land Surprise 2026 Prediction

There have been a wide-range of 2026 predictions for the Minnesota Vikings this spring. The team’s unsteady quarterback situation gives the Vikings a high ceiling but also a low floor on offense. ESPN’s Ben Solak, though, likes Minnesota’s chances in the NFC North because of Brian Flores and the other side of the ball.

“The Vikings are the only defense I trust in this division…

“Meanwhile, in Minnesota, Brian Flores continues chugging along as the best defensive coordinator in the NFL,” wrote Solak. “His creative maximizations of subpar talent stand above the work done by Philly’s Vic Fangio and Denver’s Vance Joseph on superior rosters. There were important departures this year — Jonathan Greenard, Harrison Smith — but Flores has consistently shown that he can beat the other sideline with X’s and O’s.

“With improved talent at defensive tackle via the draft (Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange), the Vikings’ interior run defense might stiffen up. That has been their Achilles’ heel.”

Solak clarified that he isn’t overly down on the other NFC North teams. The analyst sees the division being “highly competitive” again in 2026.

Last season, all four squads in the NFC North finished above the .500 mark.

But Solak included the Vikings winning the division crown on his July 1 list of 10 predictions for 2026.