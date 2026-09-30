Vikings DC Brian Flores Gets Blunt on Facing Dolphins in Week 4

The Week 4 game between the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins will see defensive coordinator Brian Flores face the team he once coached. Flores was the Dolphins’ head coach from 2019 to 2021 and finished with a 24-25 record over his three seasons in Miami.

Moreover, in the final two seasons in South Florida, Flores finished with a winning record, going 10-6 in the 2020 season and 9-8 in the 2021 season. Nonetheless, that wasn’t enough to save his job, and the Dolphins fired him in 2022.

Ahead of the game against the 0-3 Dolphins, Flores spoke with the media on Sept. 29 and was asked about facing his former team as he looks forward to seeing old faces who aren’t on the roster.

“Every game’s important to me, and I really attack the week the same way each week, trying to put our players in the best position,” Flores told reporters. “When I think about the Dolphins coming in, I’m actually kind of excited to see some people.

“They’ve got a great support staff. I think it’s right up there with the top support staffs in the league… So it’ll be good to see them, great to see them, spend some time checking on them pregame.”

Brian Flores Looking to Seeing Former Players on Dolphins

Meanwhile, there are players currently on the Dolphins who are still there from when Flores was their head coach, so the Vikings defensive coordinator is looking forward to seeing them along with the support staff.

“As far as players, there’s only a couple of guys left, Zach Seeler, Austin Jackson, their tackle, and Austin Clark is also on staff there,” Flores added. “So I’m excited to see those guys, and that’ll be the pregame, spend a little time catching up, asking them about their families. I’m sure they’re going to ask about mine. But yeah, excited about that.”

Adam Thielen on Vikings’ Offensive Challenge Heading Into Week 4

Against Miami, the Vikings are likely hoping for a better offensive showing, since the defense will do its part. In the Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kyler Murray went 15-for-29 on his pass attempts for 168 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception, and a passer rating of 66.5.

Nonetheless, former Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen appeared on the Sept. 28 edition of “The Power Trip” on KFAN. He noted that Murray’s height shouldn’t be a concern regarding whether that might be a reason for the Vikings’ offensive challenges.

“Absolutely [Murray can have success with his height],” Thielen said. “[Carolina Panthers’ Bryce Young] is doing an unbelievable job. Kyler’s had a ton of success. It’s not like this is a rookie quarterback who’s just popping in and we’re just trying to figure out who he is as a player.

“He’s had a lot of success. He’s won big games [and] he’s had comeback wins where he’s throwing it all over the field. I think he just isn’t quite in a rhythm yet. Again, it takes time. It takes time in this offense. It’s a lot. It’s new; it’s different to him.”