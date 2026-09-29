Vikings’ Brian O’Neill Reveals True Thoughts on J.J. McCarthy Trade

The Minnesota Vikings traded J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants for a 2027 fifth-round draft pick. Furthermore, the move gives McCarthy a fresh start in New York, where he’ll step in as the Giants’ QB2 behind Jameis Winston following Jaxson Dart’s season-ending injury.

McCarthy will need to learn the Giants’ offense, and if Winston continues to be ineffective, the former Vikings QB could see the field soon. Once he goes out there, it will be up to McCarthy to show that he’s a capable starter in the NFL.

Nonetheless, with the McCarthy era in Minnesota over, Vikings tackle Brian O’Neill shared his thoughts on the trade while speaking to the media on Sept. 28.

“It’s the nature of the business,” O’Neill told reporters. “I was able to see him, give him a big hug today, and wish him well. We’ll obviously stay close and stay in touch, but I think the thing that should hopefully serve him well is that, in the past couple of years here, he’s had good examples of quarterbacks that have had different journeys throughout the NFL.

“You can take one look at Sam [Darnold] of all the places he’s been and how he’s been able to persevere through it and Kyler’s had a different path. Carson [Wentz’s] had a different path. He’s seen a lot of different examples of it’s not always linear, and I know he’s made the right stuff. I have no doubt he’s going to have a bright future in the league, and I’m going to miss him as one of the guys, but that’s the nature of the beast that we live in.”

J.J. McCarthy Could Take Traits to Help Him in New York

Meanwhile, O’Neill also noted certain characteristics that McCarthy has that he could take to New York that might bode well for him.

“I think he’s resilient,” O’Neill added. “He’s a competitor, and whether it’s injuries, everything that he’s gone through, he’s stayed focused on the mission the whole time, and he hasn’t wavered in his belief in himself and his belief in all of us. But I think especially in himself, he hasn’t wavered one little bit, and a lot of people would, so I give him a lot of credit for that.”

Last season, in what was technically his rookie season after missing all of the 2024 campaign, McCarthy had a passer rating of 72.6 with 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 10 games, per StatMuse.

Vikings GM Gets Candid on J.J. McCarthy Trade to Giants

On Sept. 28, Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley spoke with the media and shared a candid message as to why this trade happened.

“There’s a responsibility to make decisions that we believe are in the best interests of the organization, and sometimes those decisions aren’t easy, but you just have to recognize when a different situation or a new opportunity presents itself that has the opportunity to create better outcomes,” Teasley told reporters at his press conference.

“When the situation with the Giants presented itself, we spoke internally — that’s coaches, myself, the personnel staff, ownership, everyone together — in terms of where we are and in terms of our roster, where it is currently. That includes the quarterback room and what we might want to do in the future, moving forward, and ultimately, we came to the conclusion that this was the best path forward and the best decision for the Minnesota Vikings.”