The Vikings Have a Troubling Contract Situation Heading into Minicamp

The Minnesota Vikings were without one of their leaders for OTA’s. Right tackle Brian O’Neill was notably not partaking in the activities, and it turns out that the lack of participation was, in fact, related to his contract.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert confirmed that O’Neill will be present for mandatory minicamp, but his OTA limitation was contract related. So how do the Vikings go about handling a potential extension with plenty of others still on the horizon?

According to Alec Lewis of the Athletic, the Vikings are hopeful to get something done.

“The Vikings and O’Neill’s representatives broached the subject of an extension at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. His current deal is still in place, but agreeing on the appropriate value of an extension is complicated,” wrote Lewis.

“Budgeting for this could become an interesting proposition for the Vikings. The team will have to decide on Jordan Addison’s future, and Andrew Van Ginkel’s contract is scheduled to be voided after 2026. Most importantly, uncertainty around the team’s quarterback situation clouds spending elsewhere.”

Will the Vikings Come to an Agreement with Brian O’Neill Before Training Camp?

O’Neill is a proven veteran who has a respected voice in the locker room. The holdup, at least on the Vikings end, could be related to his age. He’ll be 31 in September, and paying a 32 year-old tackle upwards of $25 million per year down the line could be a dicey situation.

The other issue, as Lewis mentioned, is that extensions for Jordan Addison, Andrew Van Ginkel and potentially even Kyler Murray also would need to be addressed within the next year. Simply put, there may not be enough money to go around.

Still, it seems the Vikings may put O’Neill near the top of the list of priorities according to Lewis.

“Take a poll of the Vikings players on who is the team’s foremost leader, and O’Neill’s name would surface as much as any other. The 30-year-old right tackle has been steady for eight seasons. Coach Kevin O’Connell consistently calls him one of the players he respects the most, he wrote.”

Kyler Murray is Already Earning High Praise from the Vikings

As for Murray and a potential extension, his play in 2026 will determine the full extent of opportunity. But star receiver Justin Jefferson already likes what he sees from the newcomer.

“He understands the game,” said Jefferson on KFAN to Paul Allen. “He understands the defenses. He understands how to put touch on the ball, just enough to where it gets to where it’s gotta go, without making it difficult for us. He understands the game a lot more just because he’s been in the game for years now. He kinda throws the ball before you even get out of that break… he’s a smart guy, and he’s a competitor just like me.”

The Vikings have yet to name a starting quarterback this season, but it’s clear the Murray has the edge already, and could begin to take more first-team snaps over J.J. McCarthy in minicamp.