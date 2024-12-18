History-Making Former Vikings QB Makes Stunning Announcement After Reaching Goal

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It has been one decade since the Minnesota Vikings selected former starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater with the No. 32 overall pick of the 2014 draft.

The Vikings have had nine different QBs make at least one start in the time since.

Bridgewater, who overcame a devastating knee injury that altered his Vikings and NFL career, has played for six other franchises since his days wearing purple. Moreover, Bridgewater retired at the end of the 2023 season. Now, he is looking to make a comeback.

“We’ll see how these next week and a half, two weeks play out. Might be signing with a team or something and then returning back to coach high school football in February, so we’ll see,” Bridgewater told Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport on “The Insiders” on December 17, leaving the hosts in a visible state of shock.

“That’s the plan, man. My team knows that’s the plan. We wanted to win the state championship and then go back to the league. See what happens and then come back February in the offseason. Continue to coach high school football. So we’ll see how it plays out.”

Teddy Bridgewater Follows Through on Tease

Bridgewater’s decision is not a total surprise. He suggested as much in a post on social media, though he never made as official of a declaration as his television appearance. Still, Bridgewater has made no secret about his desire to return.

“So many QB jobs available for me after we make this state title run,” Bridgewater posted on X in November. “I can’t wait to return back to the NFL.”

Bridgewater did just that.

“Louisville Football legend Teddy Bridgewater has led Miami Northwestern (FL) to the 3A state title in his first year as head coach, after defeating Eau Gallie 40-0!” 35KYSports posted on X on December 7.

Bridgewater has spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, and New Orleans Saints. His next stop remains unclear.

“Right now I’m enjoying this state championship,” he said. “We’ll see how it all plays out.”

Bridgewater is a trailblazer. He became the first black quarterback to be named the Week 1 starter in Broncos franchise history. He also showed his resilience, battling back from several other injuries during his career.

Teddy Bridgewater Could Be Viable QB2 Option for Vikings

If Bridgewater indeed returns, the Vikings might want to keep him in mind. They have five quarterbacks on the roster. Only one, rookie J.J. McCarthy, is under contract for next season and he has missed his entire first campaign with a knee injury.

Sam Darnold has played himself into a significant raise from his one-year, $10 million contract.

The Vikings could always bring him back, but they also claimed Daniel Jones, who will also be a free agent at year’s end, off waivers from the New York Giants.

Minnesota also rosters Brett Rypien and Nick Mullens, though there is a chance neither would be on the team if McCarthy was healthy. The mental part of McCarthy’s recovery is where Bridgewater, who endured several other injuries in his career, would be especially beneficial.

Bridgewater would also be a low-cost option.

He would also benefit from being in a situation without the expectation that he could challenge for the starting job.