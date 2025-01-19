Hi, Subscriber

$65 Million Former Vikings QB Turns Heads After Making Comeback

  • 175 Views
  • 10 Shares
  • Updated
Teddy Bridgewater, Minnesota Vikings
Getty
Teddy Bridgewater #12 of the Detroit Lions looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers.

The Minnesota Vikings were eliminated from the postseason in the NFC Wild Card, but they still have ties to teams in the field. Former Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater turned heads before and while the Detroit Lions faced the Washington Commanders.

Bridgewater first raised eyebrows when the Lions’ inactives were announced and second-year pro Hendon Hooker was among them.

That meant Bridgewater would be QB2.

Lions starting QB Jared Goff suffered an apparent injury trying to make a stop after throwing an interception. He would return after missing two plays. One play involved misdirection with Bridgewater giving the ball to Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs pitched it to Jameson Williams, who scored.

Bridgewater’s first snap was a three-yard completion to Gibbs, underscoring how little the Lions were trying to put on the veteran QBs shoulders.

Goff returned, but the Commanders beat the Lions 45-31 to advance to the NFC Championship. They will face the winner of the matchup between the Philadephia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams in the other NFC Divisional game.

Fans Celebrate Teddy Bridgewater After Big Play

Teddy Bridgewater, Minnesota Vikings

GettyFormer Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers.

Fans on social media reveled in Bridgewater being part of the Lions’ big play, noting the former Vikings star was in street clothes up until December 26.

“A few weeks ago Teddy Bridgewater was coaching his high school team to a state championship,” Barstool Sports posted on X on January 18. “Now he’s playing in the NFL Playoffs.”

“THIS GAME IS CRAZY. Teddy Bridgewater was in at QB. Williams takes it 61 yards for a TD!” NFL on Prime Video posted. “Can’t keep up!”

“Teddy Bridgewater’s players back at home right now watching their coach in at QB in the NFL playoffs,” 11Alive News’ Maria Martin posted.

“Teddy Bridgewater was coaching high school football all fall and shook the rust off faster than Deshaun Watson has in 3 years,” one fan posted.

“Shoutout to Teddy Bridgewater,” former NFL QB Robert Griffin III posted on X in reaction. “Man just gave back to his community and won a High School State Championship at Miami Northwestern in his 1st year as a Head Coach. Now, he led the Lions to a TD drive in the Divisional Round of Playoffs. Bravo my brother.”

Teddy Bridgewater Endured Arduous Journey Back to Field After Gruesome Injury With Vikings

Teddy Bridgewater, Minnesota Vikings

GettyFormer Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 looks on during the NFL International Series match against the Cleveland Browns.

Bridgewater was a highly touted prospect despite sliding to the No. 32 overall pick of the 2014 draft. He delivered on that promise, earning Pro Bowl honors in his second season with the Vikings.

Year 3 was the polar opposite, with Bridgwater suffering a horrific knee injury that nearly cost him his leg and cost him the 2016 season.

He has discussed the injury at length.

Bridgewater returned to the field in 2017, but it was his final with the Vikings. He has been on an NFL roster every season since, including 2024 with his re-signing in Detroit.

Bridgewater has spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, and New Orleans Saints before retiring following the 2023 season spent with the Lions. He made his return to the pro field after leading his high school alma mater to a state title.

He has said he plans to repeat this season’s process for 2025.

Bridgewater has earned over $65 million in his now-11-year career, per Over The Cap, allowing him such flexibility

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
, ,

Minnesota Vikings Players

Jordan Addison's headshot J. Addison
Cam Akers's headshot C. Akers
Brian Asamoah's headshot B. Asamoah
Travis Bell's headshot T. Bell
Mekhi Blackmon's headshot M. Blackmon
Garrett Bradbury's headshot G. Bradbury
Blake Brandel's headshot B. Brandel
Jonathan Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Camryn Bynum's headshot C. Bynum
Henry Byrd's headshot H. Byrd
Blake Cashman's headshot B. Cashman
Ty Chandler's headshot T. Chandler
Sam Darnold's headshot S. Darnold
Christian Darrisaw's headshot C. Darrisaw
Andrew DePaola's headshot A. DePaola
Dan Feeney's headshot D. Feeney
Jeremy Flax's headshot J. Flax
Stephon Gilmore's headshot S. Gilmore
Jonathan Greenard's headshot J. Greenard
Shaquill Griffin's headshot S. Griffin
Kamu Grugier-Hill's headshot K. Grugier-Hill
Kahlef Hailassie's headshot K. Hailassie
C.J. Ham's headshot C. Ham
Jonathan Harris's headshot J. Harris
T.J. Hockenson's headshot T. Hockenson
Ed Ingram's headshot E. Ingram
Lucky Jackson's headshot L. Jackson
Theo Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Justin Jefferson's headshot J. Jefferson
Marcellus Johnson's headshot M. Johnson
Jeshaun Jones's headshot J. Jones
Pat Jones's headshot P. Jones
Aaron Jones's headshot A. Jones
Daniel Jones's headshot D. Jones
Michael Jurgens's headshot M. Jurgens
Bobby McCain's headshot B. McCain
J.J. McCarthy's headshot J. McCarthy
Dwight McGlothern's headshot D. McGlothern
Josh Metellus's headshot J. Metellus
Fabian Moreau's headshot F. Moreau
Nick Mullens's headshot N. Mullens
Johnny Mundt's headshot J. Mundt
Calvin Munson's headshot C. Munson
Gabriel Murphy's headshot G. Murphy
Byron Murphy's headshot B. Murphy
Nick Muse's headshot N. Muse
Jalen Nailor's headshot J. Nailor
Brian O'Neill's headshot B. O'Neill
Josh Oliver's headshot J. Oliver
Ivan Pace's headshot I. Pace
Harrison Phillips's headshot H. Phillips
Brandon Powell's headshot B. Powell
David Quessenberry's headshot D. Quessenberry
Jalen Redmond's headshot J. Redmond
Will Reichard's headshot W. Reichard
Trevor Reid's headshot T. Reid
Sammis Reyes's headshot S. Reyes
Bo Richter's headshot B. Richter
Dalton Risner's headshot D. Risner
Cam Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Levi Drake Rodriguez's headshot L. Rodriguez
Walter Rouse's headshot W. Rouse
Brett Rypien's headshot B. Rypien
Zavier Scott's headshot Z. Scott
Trent Sherfield's headshot T. Sherfield
Harrison Smith's headshot H. Smith
Reddy Steward's headshot R. Steward
Taki Taimani's headshot T. Taimani
Thayer Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
Ambry Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
NaJee Thompson's headshot N. Thompson
Jerry Tillery's headshot J. Tillery
Max Tooley's headshot M. Tooley
Dallas Turner's headshot D. Turner
Andrew Van Ginkel's headshot A. Van Ginkel
Jay Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jihad Ward's headshot J. Ward
Leroy Watson's headshot L. Watson
Nahshon Wright's headshot N. Wright
Ryan Wright's headshot R. Wright

Comments

$65 Million Former Vikings QB Turns Heads After Making Comeback

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x