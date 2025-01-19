$65 Million Former Vikings QB Turns Heads After Making Comeback

The Minnesota Vikings were eliminated from the postseason in the NFC Wild Card, but they still have ties to teams in the field. Former Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater turned heads before and while the Detroit Lions faced the Washington Commanders.

Bridgewater first raised eyebrows when the Lions’ inactives were announced and second-year pro Hendon Hooker was among them.

That meant Bridgewater would be QB2.

Lions starting QB Jared Goff suffered an apparent injury trying to make a stop after throwing an interception. He would return after missing two plays. One play involved misdirection with Bridgewater giving the ball to Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs pitched it to Jameson Williams, who scored.

Bridgewater’s first snap was a three-yard completion to Gibbs, underscoring how little the Lions were trying to put on the veteran QBs shoulders.

Goff returned, but the Commanders beat the Lions 45-31 to advance to the NFC Championship. They will face the winner of the matchup between the Philadephia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams in the other NFC Divisional game.

Fans Celebrate Teddy Bridgewater After Big Play

Fans on social media reveled in Bridgewater being part of the Lions’ big play, noting the former Vikings star was in street clothes up until December 26.

“A few weeks ago Teddy Bridgewater was coaching his high school team to a state championship,” Barstool Sports posted on X on January 18. “Now he’s playing in the NFL Playoffs.”

“THIS GAME IS CRAZY. Teddy Bridgewater was in at QB. Williams takes it 61 yards for a TD!” NFL on Prime Video posted. “Can’t keep up!”

“Teddy Bridgewater’s players back at home right now watching their coach in at QB in the NFL playoffs,” 11Alive News’ Maria Martin posted.

“Teddy Bridgewater was coaching high school football all fall and shook the rust off faster than Deshaun Watson has in 3 years,” one fan posted.

“Shoutout to Teddy Bridgewater,” former NFL QB Robert Griffin III posted on X in reaction. “Man just gave back to his community and won a High School State Championship at Miami Northwestern in his 1st year as a Head Coach. Now, he led the Lions to a TD drive in the Divisional Round of Playoffs. Bravo my brother.”

Teddy Bridgewater Endured Arduous Journey Back to Field After Gruesome Injury With Vikings

Bridgewater was a highly touted prospect despite sliding to the No. 32 overall pick of the 2014 draft. He delivered on that promise, earning Pro Bowl honors in his second season with the Vikings.

Year 3 was the polar opposite, with Bridgwater suffering a horrific knee injury that nearly cost him his leg and cost him the 2016 season.

He has discussed the injury at length.

Bridgewater returned to the field in 2017, but it was his final with the Vikings. He has been on an NFL roster every season since, including 2024 with his re-signing in Detroit.

Bridgewater has spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, and New Orleans Saints before retiring following the 2023 season spent with the Lions. He made his return to the pro field after leading his high school alma mater to a state title.

He has said he plans to repeat this season’s process for 2025.

Bridgewater has earned over $65 million in his now-11-year career, per Over The Cap, allowing him such flexibility