Vikings Signing Former Broncos Starter in Free Agency: Report

The Minnesota Vikings have experienced a concentration of injuries on defense.

Specifically, the cornerback spot has suffered a string of losses that have left the team to scour the veteran free agent market.

They already signed veteran Duke Shelley, who spent the 2022 season with the Vikings, and Bobby McCain (who will begin at safety) after rookie Khyree Jackson’s death, a season-ending injury for Mekhi Blackmon, and a hamstring injury to 2023 free agent signing Shaquill Griffin.

“The #Vikings are signing veteran CB Fabian Moreau, source says,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on X on July 30. “Moreau played in 16 games for the #Broncos last season with 11 starts, recording one interception and seven passes defensed. Former third-round pick of the #Commanders heads into his eight NFL season.”

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert confirmed Garafolo’s report but was unaware of a corresponding move.

Moreau, 30, recorded 46 total tackles, seven pass breakups, and one interception for the Broncos in 2023.

A former third-round pick by the Washington Commanders organization in the 2017 draft, Moreau spent four seasons there before moving on to the Atlanta Falcons in free agency. Moreau spent the 2022 season with the New York Giants.

Moreau allowed 65% completion in coverage in 2023, per Pro Football Reference.

That is the second-worst mark of his career, behind only the 2019 season (79.6%), his second year in the league.

Former Vikings Specialist Sends Message on Free Agency

The Vikings made a similar move when they signed McCain, cutting kicker John Parker Romo, who signed with the team in free agency. Parker Romo sent a message and a clip of his final kick in practice on social media before his release became official.

“Never know when your last snap is coming. 48 LH 15-20 MPH,” Parker Romo posted on X on July 29. “Thank you @Vikings . Might be back sooner than later…

“I will be available tomorrow at 4PM ET.”

Parker Romo entered the league with the New Orleans Saints in 2022 after one season at Tulsa and three at Virginia Tech. He has also spent time with the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions but has never kicked in a regular season game.

The Vikings drafted Alabama kicker Will Reichard in the sixth round of the 2024 draft. Head Coach Kevin O’Connell said multiple times he wanted to create a competition at kicker.

Parker Romo’s release leaves the rookie as the Vikings’ only kicker.

Vikings’ Roster Being Impacted by Injuries at CB

The Vikings are already having to shuffle other parts of their roster to accommodate the necessary moves at cornerback. They have found replacements with experience in Minnesota (Shelley) and under Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores (McCain).

There are still several formerly high-priced veteran options available in free agency, though the Vikings’ decision to pursue the options they have could speak volumes in that regard.

But the Vikings need the rash of injuries to subside.

Griffin told KTSP’s Joe Schmit that his balky hamstring was “feeling a lot better” after practice on July 30. That could be an important first step toward stemming the tide of injuries that have depleted a position group that already faced a fair deal of scrutiny.