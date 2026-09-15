Vikings Move on 2,100-Yard Former Browns Running Back, Seahawks Draft Pick

The Minnesota Vikings are exploring options for their roster, specifically at running back.

“Jerome Ford tried out for the #Vikings today,” Sleeper’s Arye Pulli reported in a post on X on September 15.

Ford, 27, is a former fifth-round pick, taken 156th overall by the Cleveland Browns. He has rushed for 1,463 yards and 7 touchdowns on 340 carries in his career. He also had a stint with the Washington Commanders.

Ford has another 647 yards (giving him 2,110 yards total) and 5 touchdowns on 107 receptions.

The Vikings have three backs–co-starters Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason–as well as rookie sixth-rounder (No. 198 overall) Demond Claiborne on their 53-man roster.

Former Seattle Seahawks RB DeeJay Dallas is on the Vikings’ practice squad. Notably, the Commanders waived Ford with an injury designation, but the Vikings’ interest suggests he is healthy.

It remains to be seen if the Vikings will sign Ford, but he was not the only player they eyed.

Vikings Get Closer Look at Jerome Ford, Three Other Players

Getty The Commanders recently cut ties with Jerome Ford.

“#Vikings worked out Maceo Beard, Ulysses Bentley, Jerome Ford, Kenny McIntosh,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Donald reported on X on September 15.

Bentley and McIntosh are both running backs like Ford.

McIntosh was a seventh-round pick (237th overall) by the Seattle Seahawks in 2023. He has 172 yards on 31 carries and a 3-22-0 line as a pass-catcher. McIntosh is also a special teams contributor, which is valuable for back-end-of-the-roster options.

Bentley, a former UDFA, has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts. However, he has just two snaps of regular-season action to his credit so far, per Pro Football Reference.

Beard is a rookie UDFA who plays safety.

Notably, the French-born DB announced his retirement from football in 2025, following a stint with the San Francisco 49ers. However, he found his way back to the game and even played in the United Football League this spring.

There were no immediate signings announced, but it was a clear eye on the RB position for the Vikings, with Ford leading the way.