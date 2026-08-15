Vikings Get Brutal Injury Blow in Preseason Opener Against Giants

The Minnesota Vikings opened their preseason on Aug. 15 against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, and midway through the game, the team was already getting bad news.

One of the veteran signings that the Vikings made during training camp was adding Jamal Adams. The safety looked to be in a hybrid role for defensive coordinator Brian Flores, potentially playing safety and linebacker.

Nonetheless, that might no longer be the case as Adams left the preseason game against the Giants on a cart. The Athletic’s Alec Lewis shared the news on Adams going down and it doesn’t look good for the veteran.

“A cart is coming for S Jamal Adams,” Lewis wrote on X on Aug. 15. “Teammates had been checking on him in the medical tent. Josh Metellus and Byron Murphy Jr. looked pretty upset.”

Lewis followed up that news midgame with how the Vikings coaching staff is reacting to Adams’ injury.

“The whole Vikings defense — including DC Brian Flores — spending a lot of time with Jamal Adams,” Lewis added on X. “You could see and observe how much they took to him in a pretty quick period over the last few weeks. Now Kevin O’Connell is over with Jamal Adams, hand on his head, patting him on the back. Just brutal, man.”

Vikings Insider on Play That Led to Jamal Adams Injury

Lewis added more details to Adams’ injury after he went back to review what exactly happened on the play.

“Going back and reviewing the plays, it looked like Jamal Adams stumbled in pass coverage as Calvin Austin III ran a crossing route,” Lewis noted. “Stayed down and grabbed at his lower half. Reactions from teammates told the whole story.

Jamal Adams Was Looking Forward to Being on Minnesota’s D

Adams wanted to bring that veteran presence to the Vikings defense, and while the severity of the injury isn’t known, bringing out the cart isn’t a good sign. While speaking with Vikings Entertainment Network’s Tatum Everett, Adams shared what he would like to bring to Minnesota.

“The young guys that are coming in playing safety, linebacker, whatever the case may be, just being a vet, coming out here helping the young guys recover, whether that’s learning football or learning life,” Adams told Everett in a July 30 video on the Vikings’ YouTube channel.

“Anything I can give them from my game and my knowledge, anything I can help them with, that’s what I’m about. I’d rather speak to you one-on-one to really let you know how I feel, or we can really get deep as far as life talks and things of that nature. But for the most part, I’m open.”

Moreover, Adams was looking forward to being a key piece for Flores on one of the league’s better defenses. Minnesota is looking to build off a strong finish to the 2025 season as their defense made life challenging for opposing offenses.

“Just being unique in different ways, just using me in different positions to use my talents and whatnot,” Adams added. “So for me, that’s what I’m really just focused on. I’m just focused on learning the playbook, continue to learn my teammates and be a great teammate as well.”

More news will come out after the game and in the coming days to determine whether this is a season-ending injury or whether there’s a possibility of returning late in the campaign.