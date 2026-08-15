Vikings Get Brutal Injury Update on Jamal Adams

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell discussed the injury to safety Jamal Adams and what the X-rays revealed. He spoke to the media with an unfortunate prognosis following the Vikings’ preseason 13-10 win over the New York Giants.

Adams appeared as though he stumbled on a crossing route in an effort to cover Calvin Austin III. Adams stayed down and grabbed his lower half. Several teammates went over to the medical tent to check on Adams, in what was a somber scene.

Not much was known about Adams’ status at the time. With that being said, O’Connell was able to provide an update following the game. The Athletic’s Alec Lewis reported this.

Difficult News For Vikings Defense

This injury was certainly a brutal blow for many reasons. For one, it leaves the Vikings safety room with a bit of a depth issue. There is still no definitive update on whether Harrison Smith will come back to the team.

The Vikings do have other options at the safety position, even with this difficult blow. John Metellus and Jacob Thomas are two of the names in particular. Metellus rested on Saturday, a decision that was made by Kevin O’Connell. In the meantime, Thomas was able to put together a solid game. This included an interception on the day. The defense certainly held their own on what was a big-time day for several players on the unit.

Injury To Adams is Vikings’ Biggest Story

Unfortunately, Adams’ injury was the biggest story of the day. The safety was really looking forward to competing for the team. He had previously expressed that he believed the Vikings were a playoff team. Adams was turning into a vocal leader for the group, despite him arriving less than a month ago.

On top of what he wanted to do with the Vikings, he also worked really hard on a personal level to get back to full health. That showed during his time with the Las Vegas Raiders last season. He played in all 17 games with four starts. The veteran played 448 total snaps, and was able to show his durability.

In previous seasons, Adams dealt with a variety of injuries. This included a hip strain in 2024 when he signed with the Tennessee Titans. He played in only 20 snaps across three games before being released. 2023 saw him deal with knee pain and a concussion as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. He missed eight games that year as well.

2022 was perhaps one of the biggest injuries of his career. He suffered a torn quadriceps tendon in his left leg. This was a noncontact injury that he suffered in week one. The injury immediately sidelined him for the rest of the season, and had him undergo a year’s worth of rehab.

Aside from just what this means on the football field, this is a devastating injury for a player who has worked incredibly hard to get back. Adams has historically been a valuable leader on the field. He will still have a chance to be a leader, and Vikings fans hope that the injury itself is not as bad as it seemed.

In a year in which the Vikings needed to be firing on all cylinders, this injury is a brutal one.