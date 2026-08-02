Vikings Get Strong Baker Mayfield Take Amid Contract Drama

The Minnesota Vikings are holding a quarterback competition between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy to decide who will start in the 2026 season. The hope is that one of them seizes the job and gives Minnesota a long-term answer at the position.

Still, there’s also a chance neither quarterback proves to be the solution. If that happens, the Vikings and new general manager Nolan Teasley could be searching for another option next offseason.

Teasley could look to the NFL Draft for his next quarterback, or he could follow the approach he saw with the Seattle Seahawks and target a veteran in free agency. One potential name to watch is Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who could become available.

On July 28, ESPN reported, citing sources, that Mayfield will play out the final year of his contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent. As a result, former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber would be a fan if the team were to pursue Mayfield next offseason if McCarthy or Murray don’t pan out this season.

“Don’t you think with his brief stint in Los Angeles with [Sean] McVay and getting just a taste of what [head coach Kevin O’Connell] can do, that’s when you watch the Quarterback series, he basically says, ‘I needed that little pit stop to find the fun in football again,” Leber said during a July 31 appearance on KFAN.

“Then he goes off to Tampa. So I’m hoping maybe he looks at that and says, ‘Oh, I can do the same thing with KOC in Minnesota, with that organization, with their weapons and all that stuff. Yeah, I’m going to go there.'”

Ben Leber Spotlights Key Baker Mayfield Traits

Moreover, Leber spotlighted the traits that he likes about Mayfield that could make him an enticing option for Minnesota should they need a QB next offseason.

“I think that he’s actually a really good quarterback,” Leber added. “I think he does play within a system, and he’s not just a system guy. You can see him literally going through his reads and trying to break down defenses.

“Obviously, not to the level of what he’s probably doing now in the NFL, but even at the quarterback level where he was in a quote-unquote system and all this other stuff, people would say, ‘Well, it’s easy.

“It’s kind of Air Raid.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, but I feel like they’re doing more with him.’ Then I would hear during interviews and everything else just how much of a dog he is and how much everybody loves him. And then I said, ‘Well, I feel like he’s just got he just oozes natural leadership instincts.'”

Vikings Ideal Landing Spot for Baker Mayfield

Recently, Austen Bundy of FanSided named the Vikings as a potential landing spot for Mayfield next offseason.

“Considering he hasn’t shown any doubtful signs in play over the last couple years, Mayfield would get at least a two-year deal so that if he beats out McCarthy, the team has a transition QB while it determines how to flip the former Michigan product and plan whether to draft a future starter,“ Bundy wrote in his July 29 article.