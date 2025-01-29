Hi, Subscriber

Vikings Get Bad News After Overlooking $52 Million Pro Bowler

Byron Murphy Jr., Minnesota Vikings
Getty
Byron Murphy Jr. #7 of the Minnesota Vikings.

Before the start of the 2024 season, the Minnesota Vikings turned down the chance to sign Byron Murphy Jr. for cheap — and now he’s looking for much coming off a Pro Bowl campaign.

Back in June, KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported that Murphy urged his agent to get a deal done.

“He wants to be here for the rest of his career. That’s how much Byron Murphy likes being a Viking,” Wolfson said, noting a conversation he had with the 27-year-old cornerback at mandatory minicamp.

“He has told his agent, ‘Hey, engage the Vikings, engage [Vikings executive vice president of football operations] Rob Brzezinksi, let’s see if we can work out some sort of extension before the season starts.”

A deal was not reached. The Vikings had bigger business, securing Justin Jefferson and Christian Darrisaw to long-term contracts in the offseason.

And now, Murphy is looking for the bag.

“Sources say Murphy will be looking for a rather large raise from the two-year, $17.5 million deal he just played out in Minnesota. He has played his way into bigger money,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on January 29.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) projected Murphy to garner a three-year, $52 million deal after leading all cornerbacks with six interceptions.

If the Vikings hope to re-sign him now, Murphy can push for roughly twice as much ($17.3 million a year) as he earned on his first deal in Minnesota.

Murphy is one of three starting cornerbacks who are eligible for free agency as the Vikings must reload their secondary this offseason.

Vikings’ Decision to Not Re-Sign Murphy Backfires

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

GettyVikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

While signing Darrisaw and Jefferson were top of the order for Minnesota last summer, the Vikings had the cap space to make something work with Murphy.

They struck a two-year, $15 million extension with defensive tackle Harrison Phillips after a Week 1 win over the New York Giants. Minnesota typically does not negotiate in-season, effectively closing their conversations with Murphy’s camp after the Phillips extension.

Murphy bet on himself, posting a career-best 80.0 passer rating.

A 2019 second-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals, Murphy’s performance in his first season with the Vikings was a bit underwhelming.

However, he was signed to Minnesota in hopes of playing in the slot but was forced outside due to a lack of talent and depth a year ago.

Murphy shined in both spots as a versatile piece to Brian Flores’ defense that he seemingly had a full grasp of in Year 2, resulting in a big payday ahead for the Vikings’ top corner.

Murphy Proved Himself Right in Preseason Interview

In an interview with Wolfson in June, Murphy was candid in his desire to stay in Minnesota.

I don’t think I’m going anywhere. That’s my mindset,” Murphy told Wolfson on June 7. I want to stay here. I love this place. Like I said since I been here, since Day 1, I fell in love. So I don’t want to go nowhere. I want to stay here for the rest of my career. Love these guys in the locker room. Love the culture, everything about this place is great. So I’m gonna try to work my a** off to stay here for sure.”

Murphy proved prophetic in manifesting a Pro Bowl season that he hopes to capitalize on.

“I been trying [to push agent for an extension]. But right now I’m gonna just lock in. I think God is gonna take care of all those things. But I’m gonna just come out here, keep playing ball. But, obviously, I want to stay here. I’m gonna keep making noise around here so I can stay and just get their attention for sure.”

Trevor Squire is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks. Trevor studied journalism at the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities, making stops at the Star Tribune and the St. Paul Pioneer Press. You can reach him at trevor.squire@heavy.com and follow him on Twitter @trevordsquire. More about Trevor Squire

