Versatile Vikings Starter Eyeing New Contract Ahead of Potential Role Change

This is a critical season for the Minnesota Vikings’ defense.

Amid a slew of changes up front and several additions to the secondary, they could have to pick up the offense in the early going of the season as the team breaks in a new starting quarterback.

Vikings starting cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. will be essential to that and could need a strong season as he enters a contract year.

“I was at the final day of Vikings mandatory minicamp. Had a nice conversation with cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.,” Darren Wolfson said on “Minnesota Sports with Mackey & Judd” on June 11. “I asked him, ‘Hey, you’re in a contract year?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, I don’t want to go anywhere else.’ He was being very sincere. He wants to be here for the rest of his career. That’s how much Byron Murphy likes being a Viking.

“He has told his agent, ‘Hey, engage the Vikings, engage [Vikings executive vice president of football operations] Rob Brzezinksi, let’s see if we can work out some sort of extension before the season starts.”

“I don’t think I’m going anywhere. That’s my mindset,” Murphy told Wolfson on June 7. I want to stay here. I love this place. Like I said since I been here, since Day 1, I fell in love. So I don’t want to go nowhere. I want to stay here for the rest of my career. Love these guys in the locker room. Love the culture, everything about this place is great. So I’m gonna try to work my a** off to stay here for sure.

“I been trying [to push agent for an extension]. But right now I’m gonna just lock in. I think God is gonna take care of all those things. But I’m gonna just come out here, keep playing ball. But, obviously, I want to stay here. I’m gonna keep making noise around here so I can stay and just get their attention for sure.

The Arizona Cardinals selected Murphy in the second round of the 2019 draft.

He joined the Vikings in free agency, inking a two-year, $17.5 million contract in 2023. He carries a $10.9 million cap hit in 2024 and a $4.2 million dead cap hit in 2025 (void year).

Vikings Not Working on Contract Extension Byron Murphy Jr.

That could be a strong incentive to work on an extension. But Murphy had the 148th-ranked coverage grade in 2023, per Pro Football Focus. He also allowed 67.3% completion in his coverage; his second-highest (worst) career mark, per Pro Football Reference.

Murphy, who has never allowed less than 63.8% completion, could be left waiting.

“I don’t sense anything is off the ground,” Wolfson said. “I don’t know how we want to classify his 2023 season. Average? Slightly above average? Was he great? I don’t know if he was great. If I’m the Vikings I want to see can he have a better year in ‘24 compared to ‘23 before I’m doing any sort of business in terms of a contract extension.”

The Vikings cleared a big obstacle by extending Justin Jefferson. But they still have left tackle Christian Darrisaw among their other looming contract situations.

Further complicating matters for Murphy: he is preparing to play inside at slot cornerback, which the panel argued could be best for both parties. But it will hinge upon someone else stepping up on the outside.

Host Judd Zulgad argued for the Vikings to move Murphy inside full-time.

He compared Murphy’s situation to former Vikings standout Antoine Winfield, noting that his move to the slot extended his career. It also meant the end of his days as a perimeter player.

Vikings Urged to Move Byron Murphy Jr. to Nickelback Full-Time

“Because it’s akin to a starting position, I would like to see you find two boundary corners and have Byron Murphy Jr. play exclusively inside,” Zulgad said. “He is, in my opinion, not a good enough player to make that move [back and forth]. Keep in mind, yes, they’re all considered cornerbacks. But they’re not. The inside corner in the nickel is another job.”

Murphy has logged snaps inside at nickelback his entire career and is slated for more reps there. But incumbent youngster Mekhi Blackmon had a promising rookie campaign while veteran Shaquill Griffin and rookie fourth-round pick Khyree Jackson could be perimeter options.

Blackmon’s fellow recent draft picks Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans are in the mix too.

Moving Murphy inside permanently could solidify the Vikings’ secondary and allow him to play even faster with fewer variances in his responsibilities from play to play.

“You can put me wherever on the field. I’ll play wherever you put me. I’m going to go play and try my best at it,” Murphy told reporters on May 29. “Obviously, the slot got a little bit more room. And then, you’re going to guard some smaller, faster guys; twitcher guys. But at the end of the day, you’re a DB. You got to lock up inside or outside.”