Vikings in Danger of Losing Projected $90 Million Star to Raiders

The common presumption for months has been that Sam Darnold is the one player the Minnesota Vikings can’t let walk in free agency for nothing, but that is beginning to shift.

Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. just put up the best season of his career and is entering his peak playing years. After a sub-par showing in his first campaign with the Vikings in 2023, Murphy recorded 6 interceptions and was a crucial cog in a secondary that is facing significant turnover this offseason.

Minnesota’s defense drove its winning just as much as the offense, even despite Darnold’s 4,300 passing yards and 35 touchdowns. As such, there is belief throughout the NFL that the Vikings may prioritize Murphy with their franchise tag, to either lock him up in 2025 or create more runway to reach a long-term agreement and help solidify the back end of a defense that blitzes as much as any in the league.

If the Vikings don’t make that move and let Murphy hit free agency, Matt Bowen of ESPN dubbed the Las Vegas Raiders the cornerback’s best fit and a therefore a potential threat to Minnesota’s defensive backfield.

“The Raiders need more ball hawks in the secondary, and they could lose safeties Tre’von Moehrig and Marcus Epps and slot corner Nate Hobbs to free agency,” Bowen wrote on Tuesday, February 18. “Murphy’s six interceptions last season tied for the third most in the NFL, and he has 14 over his six-year career. With the ability to play on the perimeter or in the slot (259 snaps in 2024), Murphy has the backfield vision and short-area speed to close on the ball and make an impact for Las Vegas.”

Byron Murphy Jr. Poised to Clean Up With Next NFL Contract

If Minnesota wants to keep Murphy long-term, or if Las Vegas wants to steal him away, either franchise is going to have to pay up.

Spotrac projects Murphy’s market value at nearly $90 million over the course of a new four-year contract. He’s coming off a two-year, $17.5 million deal that he outplayed significantly last season.

The Vikings have the salary cap space to pay Murphy his market value, the question is simply whether they will value him to that degree. Minnesota has $61.1 million in space as of Wednesday, which ranks seventh in the league.

Vikings May Decide to Draft CB Like Benjamin Morrison, Impacting Plans for Byron Murphy Jr.

So much in Minnesota will depend on which player the team uses its franchise tag to keep, most likely either Darnold or Murphy, and what the plan is for the first-round pick (No. 24 overall).

Most projections have the Vikings going with a defensive back in that spot, including the latest from ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. who predicted in January that they will select cornerback Benjamin Morrison of Notre Dame.

“Minnesota has big-time cornerback questions. All three starters — Stephon Gilmore, Shaquill Griffin and slot guy Byron Murphy Jr. — are free agents, along with backup Fabian Moreau,” Kiper wrote. “So, even though the Vikings led the NFL in interceptions by quite a bit (24, five more than second best), they might have to restock their CB room in the draft. Morrison missed all but six games in 2024 with a hip injury, but he’s a top-tier cover man. He has sound technique, and he has the ball skills to keep Minnesota’s INT total high. Morrison had nine picks and 21 pass breakups over his career.”

If the Vikings take a player like Morrison, the need for Murphy will be less — particularly at such a steep price.