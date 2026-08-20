Vikings Rookie Caleb Banks Gets Concerning Analysis

Draft analysts questioned the Minnesota Vikings decision to select defensive tackle Caleb Banks at No. 18 overall in the first round. That criticism has largely persisted this month, as Banks has yet to showcased the physical traits that made him such an enticing prospect to the Vikings with their first pick.

That continued Wednesday. After watching joint practices against the Baltimore Ravens, Vikings Territory’s K. Joudry named three Minnesota players with rising stock and another three with dropping stock.

Joudry labeled Banks his No. 1 player on the decline.

“To begin, consider a caveat: there’s a lot going on when a pair of teams are battling. Oftentimes, my focus was on watching whichever side was rolling with the starters and Banks was mostly with the backups,” wrote Joudry.

“What I did see, though, wasn’t super encouraging.

“He looks long out there, which is a good thing. He can long-arm the offensive tackle with a stab move but is too often slowed down before driving his man back or shaking free of the blocker’s hands. Indeed, he looks a hair slow getting off his blocks. Maybe that’s to be expected but there’s room for growth here. Being just okay isn’t good enough for a No. 18 selection.”

Vikings’ Caleb Banks Doesn’t Stand out at Joint Practices

Banks received the poor review from Joudry after turning in a subpar performance during the Vikings preseason opener.

“Banks began the day against Giants first-round pick Francis Mauigoa, and he struggled to hold the point of attack when double-teamed,” wrote The Athletic’s Alec Lewis. “Once, he used a swim move to knife into the backfield.

“But even after the game, Banks admitted he expected to hear about that decision, as it went against what defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ scheme preferred.”

While it’s disappointing Banks is off to a poor start this campaign, it’s not super shocking. The defensive tackle has dealt with foot problems dating back to two years ago. In March, Banks sustained a fracture in his left foot just before the NFL combine. He underwent surgery on March 9.

Banks didn’t return to football activities until June.

His injury past and the March surgery were major reasons why it was surprising to see the Vikings select Banks at No. 18 overall. That draft position gives Banks high expectations, but pundits have to keep his rookie expectations realistic given the recovery from his latest surgery.

Predicting Banks’ Rookie Role in Minnesota

The Vikings picked Banks in the first round because of his long-term upside. For 2026, though, he might only serve as a quality rotational piece.

In the best case scenario, Banks might simply be healthy and playing in any capacity this fall.

Last season, Banks played just three games at Florida. Injuries in the same foot that he had surgery on sidelined him for most of the year.

Banks played 12 games in 2024. But he had foot and ankle issues late in the fall that year too.

That’s why getting through this fall healthy should be viewed as a significant win.

During his final 15 contests in college, Banks posted eight tackles for loss, 4.5 tackles and two forced fumbles.

If Banks plays in more of a rotational role, Levi Drake Rodriguez and Jalen Redmond will likely start along the defensive line interior for Minnesota. On Wednesday, Joudry named Rodriguez one of his players with rising stock.

“He’s a jack-in-the-box just waiting to explode out of his 3-point stance. Mr. Rodriguez is going to earn a nice workload,” wrote Joudry.