Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Shares Injury Update on Caleb Banks

The Minnesota Vikings, under former interim General Manager Rob Brzezinski made a shocking pick at #18 overall, selecting defensive tackle Caleb Banks from the University of Florida.

Defensive tackle was undoubtedly Minnesota’s greatest area of need post-free agency, and quality three-techniques with legitimate pass-rush upside were few and far between in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Nonetheless, concerns with his injury history in addition to his limited production in college had many teams grade Banks as a mid-day two pick, despite his elite athleticism and sheer raw ability. So it was no doubt a surprise when the Vikings swooped in and took him smack bang in the middle of the first round.

Banks had foot surgery back in March to repair a fractured metatarsal, and whilst he was not able to subsequently practice during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, head coach Kevin O’Connell revealed he will be ready for training camp in July.

“Kevin O’Connell says he believes that DL Caleb Banks, the R1 pick who is recovering from a broken foot, should be ready for training camp.”

Banks was one of the most athletic players in the entire draft, and if he can remain healthy and hit his exceptionally high ceiling, there is no question that he will be regarded as a home-run selection.

But getting to that point will not be easy. The first step will be ensuring that he is broadly healthy over the course of his rookie season in the league.

Vikings’ Defensive Line Set For Different Look in 2026

Jalen Redmond looks to be the sole starting holdover from 2025 on Minnesota’s defensive line, which saw the releases of Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave just one year into their lucrative free agent signings done just one year prior in 2025.

With little cap space to work with this past spring, the Vikings knew that this was a position they had to address in the draft. And that they did, adding Banks alongside Redmond in the 3-5 technique role, and nose guard Dominique Redmond in the third round to anchor the center of the line.

The team also bought in former Steelers defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk as a depth option back in May.

What are the Realistic Expectations for Minnesota’s DL?

With rookies, it is important to not set the bar too high. Players are drafted – with the exception of those selected in the top 10 – for what they can do in years 2-4, not just their debut season.

Given his profile coming out of college, and the fact that he is still recovering from his fractured foot, Banks is perhaps unlikely to be an immediate breakout, pro-ready candidate.

However, a successful year will likely see him continue to improve throughout the season and end the year with at least a handful of sacks.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores has cultivated one of the best defenses in football over the past couple of years, ranking second in the NFL last season. But with all the change made this offseason he will have his work cut out for him.