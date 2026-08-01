Kevin O’Connell Gives Key Update to Caleb Banks’ Injury Status

The Minnesota Vikings made some waves when they selected defensive tackle Caleb Banks at 18th overall in this April’s NFL Draft.

Banks was working his way back from injury when he suffered another one at the NFL Combine. With the new foot injury, the Vikings have been taking things slowly, and head coach Kevin O’Connell provided the latest promising update on Banks’ health at the start of training camp.

“He’s definitely full go,” said O’Connell on Saturday. “It’s been a good chunk since he’s played football. We’re building up those reps. He’ll get a little bit more today. We’re being real purposeful with the fact that he’s in there with a lot of the first group.”

“His workload will continue to ramp up.”

Caleb Banks is Finally Fully Healthy after a Lengthy Offseason Rehab

Banks was potentially a top-10 draft pick until multiple injuries put a damper on his prospects. When he fell to No. 18, the Vikings jumped at the opportunity to get a freak athlete up front despite the injury concerns. Now, it seems he’s fully healthy and ready to go for some real football action.

“We’ll be mindful of days in a row or the surface we’re playing on and how much work and when we get it,” continued O’Connell. “We’re just going to continue to try and build it up so he’s ready to get some work in the preseason.”

The Vikings have already been running Banks out with the first-team defense, and so far, the Vikings’ risk of taking the talented defender looks to be paying off. He and fellow rookie Domonique Orange have already been developing some strong chemistry up front as the Vikings defense begins to take shape.

Aaron Jones Gives His Thoughts on the Vikings Quarterback Battle

Meanwhile, the Vikings are also sorting out a potentially franchise altering quarterback decision. With Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy battling it out in training camp, running back Aaron Jones offered up his thoughts on the competition on Good Morning Football.

“Kyler has experience when it comes to how long he’s played in the league, and J.J. is just kind of getting that experience,” Jones said. “But that experience was big for him last year, and you can tell it has helped J.J. He came back this year with a deeper understanding of the playbook. He can get guys lined up and handle those different things. I would say that was the biggest difference. Those reps have really helped J.J. during OTAs, and you can tell he’s taken a step.”

While Jones obviously declined to name a favorite, it’s clear he thinks that both quarterbacks are fully capable of winning the job. While initially Murray was thought to be the early favorite, McCarthy has continued to have a strong summer as well.

O’Connell has refused to reveal the date he has in mind for naming a starter, but the sooner he makes his choice, the sooner the players and the team can start focusing on gearing up for the season.