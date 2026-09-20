Caleb Williams Injury: Bears QB Has Hamstring Injury as Vikings Hold on for Win

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams exited the game during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings. Williams tried to scramble on the play, went down in heap, and stayed down.

Williams left the field on a cart later. He had exited and was unable to put much, if any, weight onto his right leg. The the team officially announced a right hamstring injury for Williams.

The Vikings led 6-3 as he left. The Bears were in the red zone, and had a chance to take the lead. After Tyson Bagent came in, the Bears were unable to score, and the Vikings blocked the ensuing field goal attempt.

Multiple reporters called Williams’ injury a non-contact injury.

What Happened to Caleb Williams During Vikings-Bears

At the time of the injury, Williams was engineering a potential go-ahead scoring drive. He was 15-for-26 with 138 yards and a first-half interception.

The Bears offense had been bottled up by the Vikings throughout most of the game, as heavy rains created a slog of gameplay. The only score the Bears managed against the Vikings with Williams in the came in the first quarter, when Cairo Santos connected on a 50-yard field goal to make the game 3-3.

The Vikings took the lead in the second quarter on Will Reichard’s second quarter field goal, good from 49 yards out. The Vikings were dealing with an injury of their own, as No. 1 quarterback Kyler Murray missed the game with a concussion.

Then, a seemingly freak injury further disrupted the Bears.

Here’s Caleb Williams being carted off. Clearly very upset, but did give the cheering Bears’ crowd a thumbs up. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cXDnBDIqjK https://t.co/I4r5pRf9or — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 20, 2026

Caleb Williams Injury Update: Bears Announce Hamstring Injury

Near the end of the game, the Fox Broadcast said the Bears had officially announced a right hamstring injury for Williams.

Sports doctor Jesse Morse immediately chimed in, noting that the injury appeared to be a right hamstring strain. Given Williams inability to walk off on his leg and the lack of contact on the injury, many wondered if it was an Achilles injury.

David J. Chao, the ProFootballDoc on X, also noted that it appeared to be a right hamstring strain.

Caleb Williams Stats: Bears QB Was off to a Hot Start in 2026

Williams got the Bears off to a 1-0 start with a monstrous performance against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. In that game, a 59-37 win for Chicago, Williams went 21-for-29 for 269 yards and two touchdowns. The third-year quarterback out of USC looked to be clicking fully under his second-year offensive-guru head coach Ben Johnson.

A season ago, Williams completed 330-of-568 passes for 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, while leading the Bears to an 11-6 record.

The Vikings went on to win 9-3 against Bagent, improving to 2-0 on the young season, playing nearly every snap without their own starting quarterback.

The Bears dropped to 1-1, with more questions than answeres surrounding their star quarterback.

While no injury designation is official yet, it appears Williams will miss time. This post will be updated as soon as Bears official release more information on Williams’ status.