Vikings Expected to Re-Sign $6 Million Veteran RB, Insider Says

The Minnesota Vikings have made some major changes to their running game this offseason — but that doesn’t mean they’re sold on moving on from veteran Cam Akers.

Pioneer Press columnist Charley Walters wrote in a June 30 column that if Akers, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in a Week 9 win over the Atlanta Falcons, “passes an upcoming physical, look for the free agent to re-sign with the Vikings.”

Walters’ suggestion of an “upcoming physical” could be a tell the Vikings have Akers on their radar.

However, adding Akers to a crowded running back room could lead to cuts elsewhere.

Vikings’ RB Overhaul Leaves Questions on Adding Akers

After ranking 29th in rushing yards last season, the Vikings parted ways with Alexander Mattison and replaced him with former Green Bay Packers Pro Bowler Aaron Jones in March.

Jones figures to be the leadback ahead of Ty Chandler, who took significant steps forward in his second season last year.

Akers would have the fast lane to make the 53-man roster as the team’s No. 3 running back on the depth chart.

However, the Vikings have Kene Nwangwu, who is their clearcut kick returner, and fullback C.J. Ham has proven to be a valuable lynchpin in the Vikings offense despite the transition to a more pass-heavy approach under Kevin O’Connell.

A 2020 second-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams, Akers was traded two weeks into the 2023 season as the Vikings sought reinforcements in the running game. He was in the final year of his $6.1 million rookie deal, which expired in February.

Familiar with O’Connell from their time in Los Angeles, Akers proved to be proficient as a runner, receiver and blocker, earning O’Connell’s trust early. He played the most snaps (111) behind Mattison from Week 3 to Week 9 before his injury.

However, many roster predictions have the Vikings keeping four backs (Jones, Chandler, Ham and Nwangwu) on the 53-man roster. Akers could have an uphill battle to making the 53-man roster, and the Vikings would have to make a tough decision elsewhere.

Myles Gaskin and DeWayne McBride are candidates for the practice squad and are unlikely to be claimed off waivers.

Vikings RB Ty Chandler Poised for Breakout Season

The talent and athleticism have always been there for Chandler, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 draft.

Chandler’s rookie year was derailed when he broke his thumb in Week 5. He showed flashes of promise but ultimately was not reliable as a blocker.

However, he earned more trust last season, eventually winning the lions’ share of work over Mattison. Chandler proved to be more efficient as a runner, averaging 4.5 yards per carry compared to Mattison’s 3.9-yard average.

In his first career starter, Chandler rushed for 132 yards on 23 carries and added 25 yards receiving on three catches in an overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He was vital to the Vikings offense surpassing 400 total yards in Nick Mullens‘ first start of the season as the running game kept the Bengals defense honest.

Improvements in the running game will be tantamount to the Vikings’ success on offense this year with a new quarterback under center.

Jones is the obvious catalyst for transforming the running game this season, but Chandler could also be the answer for the future and get plenty of looks this season.