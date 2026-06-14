Former Vikings Come Up Big to Win the UFL Championship

The UFL wrapped up their season with the Louisville Kings winning the title in Saturday’s game against the DC Defenders 27-20.

The champions boasted several former Minnesota Vikings on the roster, and two who played crucial roles in Louisville’s crowning win. Both cornerback Cameron Dantzler and receiver Lucky Jackson came up big for the Kings, who won the title in their first season in the league.

Dantzler played three seasons with the Vikings after getting taken in the third-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Despite a promising rookie season where he snagged two interceptions, his upward trajectory leveled off, and he was gone from the team just two seasons later.

Meanwhile, after going undrafted, Jackson bounced around the Canadian Football League (CFL) and UFL before getting his shot with the Vikings in 2023. He only appeared in three games and did not register a catch.

A Pair of Former Vikings Help Lead Louisville to a UFL Championship

Dantzler nabbed an interception and also scooped up a fumble recovery, while Jackson added two catches for 10 yards through the air on offense. The Kings pulled off the 27-20 win against the Defenders, who rostered a few former Vikings of their own.

Former Vikings running back Xazavian Valladay racked up 111 yards on just four carries while adding a touchdown for the Defenders. Valladay spent a few months on Minnesota’s practice squad in 2025.

Another Viking–linebacker Andrew Mintze–who spent the summer of 2022 with Minnesota, had been retired from football until a call from his coach prompted him to use some vacation time to come play in the game.

“I’d be leading a meeting right now,” Mintze said via the Washington Post. “Didn’t tell my boss about this, so I need to keep an eye on what’s going on. I’ll be back in the office on Monday.”

Here’s a full list of former Vikings who were rostered for the title game:

Jordan Ta’amu (QB) – 2023

Abram Smith (RB) – 2023

Xazavian Valladay (RB) – 2025

Lucky Jackson (WR) – 2023-25

Zach Davidson (TE) – 2021

Leroy Watson (OT) – 2024

Travis Bell (DT) – 2024

Cam Gill (ILB) – 2025

Cameron Dantzler (CB) – 2020-22

Another Former Vikings Makes News for his Comments on the Team

Another former Viking made news this week after saying that Minnesota was the best run organization in the NFL.

Former left tackle Cam Robinson, who spent just half of a season with the Vikings, left feeling impressed in his short time in Minnesota.

“That whole operation from top to bottom was–however many weeks I was there–from top to bottom, from the front office down to everything, how they handle child care on Sunday. That was probably the best run organization I’ve been in to this day,” said Robinson on The Set podcast.

Despite his love for the franchise, Robinson opted to sign a one-year deal with the Houston Texans after his season with the Vikings.