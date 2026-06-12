Former Viking Reveals His Thoughts on the Franchise After Mid-Season Trade

The Minnesota Vikings are typically regarded as a well run organization, scoring especially high in the end of season report cards. In 2026, the Vikings were the second-highest graded organization in the league based on responses from over 1,700 NFL players. Now, one former player is pushing that notion even further, saying the Vikings are the best organization he’s ever been around.

Former left tackle Cam Robinson, who came to the Vikings mid-season in a 2024 trade, said on The Set podcast that Minnesota topped his list of teams for setting the standard.

“That whole operation from top to bottom was–however many weeks I was there–from top to bottom, from the front office down to everything, how they handle child care on Sunday. That was probably the best run organization I’ve been in to this day,” said Robinson.

Former Viking Cam Robinson Loved His Short Time in Minnesota

Robinson had been with the Jacksonville Jaguars since 2017, but a need at left tackle prompted Minnesota to make a deal. Injuries were piling up, and so the Vikings sent a conditional seventh round pick to the Jaguars to bring Robinson aboard. The Vikings made the transition easy for Robinson, who joined the team halfway through the season and didn’t have much time to settle in.

“The fact that I was in a new situation after eight years, just get there and pick that up. I really didn’t have time to do nothing else but roll. I didn’t have time to sit there and think about if I hadn’t gotten traded… I didn’t have a choice but to hit the ground running in Minnesota,” he said.

The Vikings went on to make the playoffs, before eventually losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the wildcard round. But despite the success, Robinson’s run with the Vikings was ultimately short-lived. After the season, Robison signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans.

New GM Nolan Teasley Is Already Making His Mark on the Vikings

Part of that success for the Vikings is now in the hands of new general manager Nolan Teasley, who has wasted little time making adjustments to the front office staff.

According to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, the Vikings have parted ways with Assistant general manager Demitrius Washington, senior personnel executive Jamaal Stephenson, senior college executive Pat Roberts and pro scout Salli Clavelle.

Washington asked for his release, while Stephenson and Roberts were both let go in a surprising twist after more than a decade with the team. But with the sudden unexpected moves, it appears that there won’t be any future shuffling, at least for the time being. With the unusual timing, Teasley is likely limited in the amount of change he can implement with training camp and then preseason rapidly approaching.

Teasley’s next order of business will be training camp in July, where he and coach Kevin O’Connell have an all important quarterback decision to make. Both J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray have been battling for the starting job, and it appears that competition will linger into July or August.