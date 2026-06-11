Vikings GM Nolan Teasley Gets to Work with Significant Front Office Changes

After settling in with the Minnesota Vikings, newly hired general manager Nolan Teasley has now begun to make changes to his staff.

The Vikings hired Teasley after a long search for their next GM, and some of his first moves in the new role were moving on from four staffers in the front office.

According to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, the Vikings have parted ways with Assistant general manager Demitrius Washington, senior personnel executive Jamaal Stephenson, senior college executive Pat Roberts and pro scout Salli Clavelle.

Vikings GM Nolan Teasley Begins to Reshape His Front Office

Washington, who came over from the San Francisco 49ers, asked and was granted a chance to explore other opportunities. Stephenson, Roberts and Clavelle will also be moving on, as Teasley looks to reshape his evaluation processes in Minnesota.

Stephenson had been with the franchise for nearly 25 years, while Roberts had been with the Vikings for 13 years. It’s a bit of a surprise that both were let go considering their tenure. Perhaps most notably, was that assistant GM Ryan Grigson, who has caught the ire of the fanbase for years, was retained by the new GM. It’s not a complete dismantling, but it’s clear Teasley is looking to implement some of his own ideas right off the bat.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported that this will likely be the full extent of the initial changes to the front office.

The Vikings Could Be Nearing a Quarterback Decision in the Coming Days

While Teasley has started to make changes in the front office, it likely won’t be long before he’s making some big decisions on the field as well.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, head coach Kevin O’Connell and Teasley could be making a call on their quarterback situation very soon.

“Kevin [O’Connell] has really gone through the early stage of the offseason with the focus on giving these guys equal opportunities between J.J. and Kyler,” said Pelissero. “I know there’s a lot of people who believe Kyler ultimately is going to be the quarterback. Kyler is certainly coming in here to take that job and J.J.’s here every day trying not to give it up. So it’ll be a really fascinating competition. What I don’t anticipate is going to take the full preseason. I think they’ll walk off the field at the end of this week with a pretty good idea.”

Should Murray win the job, Teasley may explore possible trade opportunities with McCarthy, something that the young quarterback has strongly contended.