Vikings Lose $60 Million Breakout Star to Colts in Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings faced a ton of potential turnover in the secondary heading into free agency and saw their first big-name defensive back depart on Day 1 of the process.

Safety Camryn Bynum left Minnesota for a four-year contract worth $60 million to join the Indianapolis Colts on Monday afternoon, March 10.

“Bynum is known as a ball-hawking safety with a huge personality,” James Boyd of The Athletic reported following news of the deal, which becomes official on Wednesday. “He totaled career-highs of three interceptions and 10 passes defensed in 2024, while allowing a career-low 77.6 passer rating when targeted.”

The Vikings signed safety Theo Jackson to a two-year deal on Thursday, which served as an omen that at least one significant departure from the position group was looming/expected in Minnesota.

“The Vikings are signing safety Theo Jackson to a two-year deal worth $12.615 million, his agency Equity Sports announced,” Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reported. “Jackson was set to be a restricted free agent; his return helps fortify the safety position with Harrison Smith and Cam Bynum’s futures uncertain.”

The biggest questions remaining in Minnesota are two-fold: Will the Vikings retain Smith, who is 36 years old and has contemplated retirement? And if not, who will the team find to replace him?

